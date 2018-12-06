Coach Snapshot: Jovon Bouknight
Texas Tech announced the hire of Jovon Bouknight as the team's outside receivers coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Bouknight as he joins the program?
JOVON BOUKNIGHT
Social media: @Bouknows9
Position: Outside Receivers
Top performer in 2018: Ron'quavion Tarver - 62 rec., 676 yards, 7 TD
Bio in 200 characters or less: Bouknight, a former standout WR at Wyoming, coached at Utah State for a decade. He has primarily coached receivers, but at one point held passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator titles.
Hometown: Denver, Colo.
Alma mater: Wyoming
Career timeline:
2017-18: Utah State, Outside Receivers
2016: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator
2014-15: Utah State, Outside Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator
2010-13: Utah State, Wide Receivers
2009: Utah State, Graduate Assistant
2008: Wyoming, Graduate Assistant