Coach Snapshot: Jovon Bouknight

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Texas Tech announced the hire of Jovon Bouknight as the team's outside receivers coach on Dec. 5. What should Red Raider fans know about Bouknight as he joins the program?

JOVON BOUKNIGHT

Social media: @Bouknows9

Position: Outside Receivers

Top performer in 2018: Ron'quavion Tarver - 62 rec., 676 yards, 7 TD

Bio in 200 characters or less: Bouknight, a former standout WR at Wyoming, coached at Utah State for a decade. He has primarily coached receivers, but at one point held passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator titles.

Hometown: Denver, Colo.

Alma mater: Wyoming

Career timeline:

2017-18: Utah State, Outside Receivers

2016: Utah State, Co-Offensive Coordinator

2014-15: Utah State, Outside Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator

2010-13: Utah State, Wide Receivers

2009: Utah State, Graduate Assistant

2008: Wyoming, Graduate Assistant

