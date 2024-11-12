Texas Tech hosts Kentucky DL Travis Moten on official visit

As Texas Tech and defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch continue searching for defensive lineman to add to their 2025 commit list, the latest target comes by way of Louisville, Kentucky and Fern Creek High School.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Travis Moten committed to Western Michigan back in the summer but with new offers pouring in weekly, he has reopened his recruitment.

Texas Tech is one of the major players involved, as Moten got to check out Lubbock over the weekend on his official visit.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Moten to discuss the official visit, find out where Texas Tech stands moving forward and more.

What you need to know...

... Since his initial commitment to Western Michigan in the summer, Moten has picked up offers from UAB, Toledo, Arkansas State, Virginia and Texas Tech

... His only other official visit planned so far is to Virginia on November 23rd

... Moten plans to make his commitment on December 5th

... As a senior Moten was named GLFCA 1st Team All-District 6A-D4 and has put up 19.5 sacks to date

... At Rivals Combine Indianapolis back in the spring, Moten put up a 5.10 40-yard dash, a 8.21 3 cone drill, a 4.72 5-10-5 shuttle, a 107 inch Broad Jump and a 25.1 inch Vertical Jump