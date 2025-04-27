Former Texas A&M WR Micah Hudson is headed back to Texas Tech

To say that Micah Hudson ’s experience and journey around the state of Texas over the last year has been eventful would be putting it mildly to say the least.

The 6-foot, 193-pound wide receiver came to Lubbock with a big reputation as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Rivals 100, but an injury-plagued true freshman campaign limited his impact, finishing with just eight catches for 123 yards for the season.

That led to Hudson entering the transfer portal in December and committing to Texas A&M, but by March the Aggies announced that Hudson was no longer with the program before ever suiting up with the team.

Last week he reentered the transfer portal and on Monday he decided to recommit to the Red Raiders with potentially four years of eligibility remaining should he decide to take the redshirt option.

Hudson was a dominant force at Lake Belton High School, finishing his career with 3,868 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. He also picked up 1,243 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that time.

Hudson’s role should expand a great deal this coming season after the Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 through the air, averaging 296.7 yards a game.