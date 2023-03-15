Hutto QB and Texas Tech commitment William Hammond

The Under Armour Next Camp was held in Dallas over the weekend and several of the top prospects from around the region were in attendance to compete. The camp featured Texas Tech commitments, top 2024 targets and several standout underclassmen with offers from the Red Raiders.

THE COMMITS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUkVDSyBFTSDwn4y1IDxicj48YnI+VGV4YXMgVGVjaCBjb21taXQg NCDirZDvuI8gUUIgV2lsbCBIYW1tb25kIGdldHRpbmcgbG9vc2UgYWhlYWQg b2YgeWVzdGVyZGF54oCZcyBzZXNzaW9uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XaWxsX0hhbW1vbmQxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V2lsbF9IYW1tb25kMTM8L2E+IHwg8J+OpTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmVfTGFuZG9URkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRyZV9MYW5kb1RGTDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JpdmFsc05pY2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc05p Y2s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zajY5TlRPWWJyIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2o2OU5UT1licjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMg KEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1NDkwNjA2MDQ5ODk0NDAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Hutto quarterback William Hammond committed to the Red Raiders three months ago, then the now four-star prospect added a flurry of offers. Programs like Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn and several others offered only weeks after Hammond's commitment to Texas Tech. Through all of the new offers and coaches visiting during the open contact period, Hammond has remained strong in his commitment to the Red Raiders. It was my first time seeing Hammond in person and his frame was the first thing that stood out to me. He is 6-foot-2 and a solid 195-200 pounds. The four-star prospect has a pretty strict workout regime and already looks the part of a college athlete. His throws had a lot of zip on a very windy day and he threw very well on the run. The coaches setup various hitting dummies throughout the field and had the quarterbacks dropping back, aiming at each one, rep after rep. Hammond only missed one of the six throws during that drill and some targets were 30-40 yards downfield. Speaking with Hammond and his father after the camp, they plan on returning to Lubbock for another Junior Day visit on the weekend of March 31st. Holton Hendrix mentioned this weekend as well, it sounds like another handful of top targets will be coming in town for unofficial visits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUkVDSyBFTSDwn4y1PGJyPjxicj5UZXhhcyBUZWNoIE9MIGNvbW1p dCBIb2x0b24gSGVuZHJpeCBoZWxkIGhpcyBvd24gdG9kYXkgaW4gRGFsbGFz IPCfkq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlbmRyaXhIb2x0 b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlbmRyaXhIb2x0b248L2E+IHwg 8J+OpTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmVfTGFuZG9U Rkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyZV9MYW5kb1RGTDwvYT4gfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc05pY2s/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc05pY2s8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dENsYXJlUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBNYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1ZIT1NVZXRqdWUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WSE9TVWV0anVlPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzUxMDE0NzgxNzEwODI3NTQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lubbock Cooper offensive tackle and Texas Tech commitment Holton Hendrix made the trip to Dallas for the camp this past weekend. The local product had competed in camp settings before and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to compete against the best of the best in a larger camp setting. The Texas Top 100 prospect put together some very solid reps against some top talent during the one-on-one sessions, all on an injured ankle. Hendrix is still growing at 6-foot-4, 270-pounds but the technique and experience he possesses at various position on the offensive line is evident when watching his footwork and hand placement. Listed at offensive tackle, Hendrix's future at the college level might be on the interior at offensive guard or center. He has a great foundation with room to grow as a junior with another year of football at the high school level. I was able to meet Holton's family before the camp, his Mom and Dad and younger brother made the trip. They were decked out in Tech gear and it was a pleasure talking with them. Mom and Dad mentioned that coaches from both Auburn and Tennessee still reach out to Holton, sending edits and showing interest.

THE ONE-TIME COMMIT

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWRpc29udmlsbGUgQVRIIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4YXNUZWNoPC9hPiBjb21taXQgTG9yZW56 byBKb2huc29uIEpyLiBjb21wZXRlZCBhdCB3aWRlIHJlY2VpdmVyIHRvZGF5 IGF0IHRoZSBVbmRlciBBcm1vdXIgQ2FtcC48YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBzdGFuZG91 dCBhdGhsZXRlIHBsYXlzIGJvdGggc2lkZXMgb2YgdGhlIGJhbGwgYW5kIHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tF bT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08 L2E+IGNvYWNoZXMgc2VlIGhpbSBwbGF5aW5nIGRlZmVuc2UgYXQgdGhlIGNv bGxlZ2UgbGV2ZWwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9heTQyYjVpWVdR Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYXk0MmI1aVlXUTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3lhMDlLWDFSUGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95YTA5S1gxUlBn PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgQ2xhcmUg8J+MtSAoQE1hdHRDbGFyZVJp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0Q2xhcmVS aXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzUwNzQwNjU3MDE2NzA5MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Madisonville athlete Lorenzo Johnson Jr. was committed to the Red Raiders for over a year and had great things to say about the Texas Tech coaches, his commitment and overall relationship with the program on Sunday. In fact, I asked him if he had the chance to meet Tech quarterback commitment William Hammond at the camp. The two had never met in person, they met and talked for a few minutes after our interview. Then, at 10:00pm on Monday night, the three-star prospect and first 2024 commitment in the class announced his decommitment from the program. Johnson Jr. competed at wide receiver during the camp and it sounded like the Tech coaches ultimately wanted him to play defense at the college level. The decommitment decision could have stemmed from a variety of things, but the one-time commitment did not have a ton to say in our conversation after the camp. He did mention a relationship with the coaches at Houston and it would not surprise me to see the talented athlete eventually land with the Cougars.

TOP 2024 TARGETS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGV0YSBPZmlsaSBwdXQgaGltc2VsZiBvbiB0aGUgbWFwIHRvZGF5 IGluIERhbGxhcyDwn5e677iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9vZmlsaV9jaGV0YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab2ZpbGlfY2hl dGE8L2E+IHwg8J+OpTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U cmVfTGFuZG9URkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyZV9MYW5kb1RG TDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc05p Y2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc05pY2s8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Dbk1NdGZNRTcxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q25NTXRmTUU3MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1 MTAwMDAxODM4OTY4ODMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEz LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sachse outside linebacker Cheta Ofili is a prospect we recently covered at the Next Level Camp last month. It was a smaller camp, but a lot of the same defensive lineman prospects were in attendance and I mention this because it really seems like Ofili went to work after that camp. He put together an impressive one-on-one session against the offensive line and the camp performance has already resulted in a new offer from Vanderbilt earlier today. After the camp, Ofili did not seem satisfied and talked about wishing he performed better. He is still very raw, but his frame is very impressive and his bend on the edge is not something you can necessarily teach. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect was in Lubbock last weekend for the program's Junior Day event and shared more about the experience after the camp. "It was a great experience, the coaches showed me a lot of love during the event and throughout the whole day. It was my first visit to Lubbock and the environment around the program was great, I had a lot of fun out there. "Coach (C.J.) Ah You talked with me a lot and said goodbye to us as we were leaving. I'm coming back this summer to camp with the coaches. They want to teach me a few things going into my senior season, technique wise. "The Texas Tech coaches treated me like family and I think overall it is a great place." Currently unrated, Ofili holds offers from Texas Tech, North Texas, Vanderbilt, Texas State, SFA and Arkansas State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYWtlIEJlbHRvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUml2YWxzMjUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2YWxzMjUwPC9hPiBzYWZldHkgU2VsbWFuIEJyaWRnZXMg KDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtdGhlcmVhMW9uZT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaWFtdGhlcmVhMW9uZTwvYT4pIHdhcyBh Y3RpdmUgd2l0aCBoaXMgbG9uZyBmcmFtZSBkdXJpbmcgdGhlIG9uZS1vbi1v bmUgc2Vzc2lvbiB0b2RheSBhdCB0aGUgVW5kZXIgQXJtb3VyIENhbXAgaW4g RGFsbGFzLjxicj48YnI+VGhlIHN0YW5kb3V0IHByb3NwZWN0IGhhcyB2aXNp dGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZXhh c1RlY2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhh c1RlY2g8L2E+IGZvdXIgdGltZXMgbm93LCBkZXRhaWxzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVkUmFpZGVyU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWRSYWlkZXJTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9RTXRUUGpuWlREIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUU10VFBqblpURDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzllazBpcVVIZ3QiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS85ZWswaXFVSGd0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgQ2xhcmUg 8J+MtSAoQE1hdHRDbGFyZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzUwODM5NjQwODcx NTI2NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lake Belton corner back Selman Bridges is one of the nationally ranked prospects the coaches recently hosted for the program's first Junior Day of the 2024 recruiting cycle. It was the standout prospect's fourth visit to the South Plains and he shared more about the experience. In person, Bridges is one of the longer defensive back prospects that I have covered in nearly a decade of recruiting coverage experience at Rivals. He is rangey and showed off his athleticism in coverage, catching up to throws or deflecting balls with his long arms. The future for Bridges at the college level could be safety or he could grow into a position down in the box at outside linebacker or a hybrid linebacker/safety role. "Last week was my fourth visit to Texas Tech, whenever Micah (Hudson) has gone to visit I have been with him and vice versa. It was a cool experience. Me and Coach (Brian) Nance always talk about getting up there more. "Coach (Marcel) Yates and I have been getting stronger in our relationship lately, so that is something that has really stood out. The coaches at Tech like my mindset, my hunger and my length as a defensive back. "This visit was different because we got to interact and hang out with the players. We just talked with them and asked them about the coaches, how they are with the players on a day to day basis. It was a good conversation. "I do not have any official visits planned. My only other visit I have planned right now is to Texas on the 25th."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGltYSBDaGluZWtlIGlzIHRvbyBzbW9vb29vb3RoIPCfmLbigI3w n4yr77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGltYUNoaW5l a2UxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGltYUNoaW5la2UxPC9hPiB8 IPCfjqU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJlX0xhbmRv VEZMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUcmVfTGFuZG9URkw8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNOaWNrP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNOaWNrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYmpqOGZSN0dFWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JqajhmUjdH RVo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTEwNzc2MDQy NDc3MTU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Plano East defensive end Chima Chineke received an offer from the Texas Tech coaches in March of last year and the Red Raiders remain the only offer for the standout defender. At the camp, Chineke's long 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame really stood out among the group of defensive lineman. I had seen him at another camp and his technique and overall movement did not look the same. It was evident he had put work into preparing for the one-on-one session and had a plan of attack. From the UA Camp Combine notes, Chineke recorded the longest arm length of any prospect at the camp. He is physically built for college football and showed great athleticism, which is why the lack of addition offers seems odd, but there is plenty of time for more offers. "I wanted to be one of the best defensive ends here and I feel like I made that pretty known. I got better and learned a lot of new techniques, new moves. I felt like I dominated in the one-on-one session. "I talk with Coach (C.J.) Ah You and Coach (James) Lockhart from Texas Tech. They have had a lot of contact with me, and they both came by the school during the open contact period. I talk with Coach (James) Blanchard too, I have a great relationship with the Tech coaching staff. "The coaches like my length, my height, my speed and overall athleticism. They always talk about that and how much upside that I have at the rush end position. "I don't have an official visit setup, but I do want to take an official visit to Tech. I'm taking an unofficial visit to Iowa on March 25th and I'm talking with the Kansas State coaches about a visit."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCB0aGUgYmxvdy11cCBmb3IgT1QgVG9iaWFzIFN0ZXBwZXMg aW4gdGhlIGNvbWluZyB3ZWVrcyDwn5GA8J+agDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9iaWFzU3RlcHBlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVG9iaWFzU3RlcHBlczwvYT4gfCDwn46lOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZV9MYW5kb1RGTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVHJlX0xhbmRvVEZMPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzTmljaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxz TmljazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2N0SGJSbW10TlYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jdEhiUm1tdE5WPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFs cyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzUxMjMzNTQwMTY1NTUwMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Lancaster offensive tackle Tobias Steppes is a prospect on the rise this spring with recent offers from both Texas Tech and TCU over the past month. It is difficult to hide at a program like Lancaster, but after getting to know Steppes, it sounds like a few injuries have kept him off the field and off the radar of college coaches. At the camp, he possesses a great frame with plenty of room to add weight at 6-foot-6, 256-pounds. He is a varsity basketball player and the athleticism was evident as Steppes moved through drills. The only downside is that lack of experience or reps, because there were reps where his lack of technique and hand placement got him in trouble during the one-on-one session. Overall, it appears Steppes is fully healthy and putting in work this off-season to bridge the gap on the experience and technique needed at the position. The upside is definitely there and it is evident why programs like Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Nebraska are showing interest. "I came into the camp expecting to see a lot more progress and I'm glad that I did. I was better with my hand placement and just need to keep working on it more. During my sophomore year, I broke a few fingers and tried to come back late in the season. Later that year, I tore a few ligaments and my knee cap playing basketball. I came back in September of last year and was still recovering, but I'm starting to see progress in my technique and playing the position more. "It felt good and it was a lot of excitement to start receiving college offers. It all happened at once and I wasn't really expecting to receive offers, let alone back to back like that. I also had coaches reach out from Baylor and Nebraska showing interest, inviting me to camp with them. I'm going to visit Texas State here in a few weeks and I'm hoping to visit Texas Tech again for their spring game. "Coach (James) Blanchard was the first Tech coach to reach out, then once I got there for the visit all of the coaches were very welcoming and I felt like a celebrity. I loved it, loved the energy and I loved the campus as well. They are honestly at the top of my list right now. I loved the visit, the coaches and just loved everything about it. "I would say relationship and energy wise, the Tech coaches showed me a ton of love and were all happy that I was there to visit. I didn't know a lot about Lubbock going into the visit, but it was not as dry as I thought it was. I loved it, it kind of reminded me of home and a smaller town where everybody knows everybody. I met Kasen Long during the visit and didn't even know he was a commitment. He was very friendly, which was great because I was nervous going into the visit. "I ultimately want to take my time and think things through before making a decision. I would like to announce a decision sometime around my birthday, which is the week of national signing day."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JuZXkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1JpdmFsczI1MD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1JpdmFsczI1MDwvYT4gREIgQWFyb24gRmxvd2VycyBpcyBhIGJpZyBk ZWZlbnNpdmUgYmFjayBhbmQgaGFkIGEgZ3JlYXQgZGF5IGluIGNvdmVyYWdl IGF0IHRoZSBVbmRlciBBcm1vdXIgQ2FtcCBpbiBEYWxsYXMuIDxicj48YnI+ VGhlIHN0YW5kb3V0IHByb3NwZWN0IHBsYW5zIHRvIHZpc2l0IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZXhhc1RlY2g/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhhc1RlY2g8L2E+IGxh dGVyIHRoaXMgc3ByaW5nLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUDZ5RzBY b1RRayI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A2eUcwWG9UUWs8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IamZvZzJDUExGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGpmb2cy Q1BMRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IENsYXJlIPCfjLUgKEBNYXR0Q2xh cmVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dENs YXJlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1MDc1NTg4NDk0MDg2MTQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Forney safety Aaron Flowers is another prospect the Texas Tech coaches have been targeting for the past year. A younger prospect for his grade, Flowers does not turn 17 years old until next month. At the camp, I was impressed with Flowers' size at defensive back and his range in coverage. It was evident why so many programs, including Nick Saban and Alabama, are in pursuit of the four-star prospect. "I think the camp went well, it was a great experience and I came away with some things to work on.It was great talking with other recruits, some of the top guys and hear what they are hearing from college coaches. "Yes, I released my Top 10 and it was great. It definitely relieved some stress and now I can focus on some of my top programs. I'm taking a few visits here soon to USC and Oregon. I'm interested in learning more about the academics at each program, how the coaches treat the players and how well they know their players, how much they know about me. "With Texas Tech, I mostly talk with Coach (Brian) Nance and Coach (Joey) McGuire. They told me to choose a date in April and that I can come visit anytime. I'm going to tenatively schedule a visit to Tech for sometime next month. "The coaches have said they really like my football IQ, my personality off the field and my physicality and versatility as a defensive back."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1wc29uIEFUSCBWb3NreSBIb3dhcmQgd29ya2VkIGF0IFdSIHRv ZGF5IGFuZCBtYWRlIHNldmVyYWwgcGxheXMgaW4gdGhlIG9uZS1vbi1vbmUg c2Vzc2lvbiBhdCB0aGUgVW5kZXIgQXJtb3VyIENhbXAgaW4gRGFsbGFzLjxi cj48YnI+VGhlIGZvdXItc3RhciBzdGFuZG91dCBpcyBwbGFubmluZyBhIHZp c2l0IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9U ZXhhc1RlY2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNU ZXhhc1RlY2g8L2E+IHRoaXMgb2ZmLXNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0RIZkRCVFh6OXMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ESGZEQlRYejlzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ211Qm11bFF2MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dtdUJtdWxRdjI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBDbGFyZSDw n4y1IChATWF0dENsYXJlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01hdHRDbGFyZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTA4ODYzNzgwNDMw MjM0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Timson athlete Vosky Howard is a prospect we wrote about earlier in the week and the four-star prospect shared more about his recruitment, plans to visit Texas Tech. Howard plays multiple sports at Timpson and they just finished a deep run in the basketball playoffs, so the standout prospect has not really sat down to map out visits or what his spring or summer will look like from a recruiting standpoint. At the camp, Howard was definitely a standout and worked at wide receiver on the day. He plays both sides of the ball at Timpson and it sounds like most college programs are open to having him play both offense and defense at the collegiate level. The Texas Tech coaches seem to be in a good position to have both Howard and his teammate Terry Bussey on campus later this spring, which is always half the battle. In terms of competition for Howard, he mentioned a visit to Duke and mentioned Vanderbilt as a program staying in contact.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1wc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9SaXZhbHMyNTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNSaXZhbHMyNTA8L2E+IEFUSCBUZXJyeSBCdXNzZXkgd2FzIGEgc3Rh bmRvdXQgZHVyaW5nIHRoZSBvbmUtb24tb25lIHNlc3Npb24gdG9kYXkgYXQg dGhlIFVuZGVyIEFybW91ciBDYW1wIGluIERhbGxhcy48YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBt dWx0aS1zcG9ydCBhdGhsZXRlIGlzIGluIGNvbW11bmljYXRpb24gd2l0aCB0 aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RleGFz VGVjaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RleGFz VGVjaDwvYT4gY29hY2hlcyBvbiBhIHdlZWtseSBiYXNpcywgbG9va2luZyB0 byBwbGFuIHZpc2l0cyB0aGlzIHN1bW1lci48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRml1S1dHVktPUSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZpdUtXR1ZLT1E8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rM01RRG0xbWgwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vazNNUURtMW1oMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IENsYXJlIPCfjLUg KEBNYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTWF0dENsYXJlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1MDg1MTE4NjgyNTYyNTYw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Timpson athlete Terry Bussey is the reigning Mr. Texas Football in the football crazed state and he was one of the prospect that I wanted to see the most compete in person. The four-star standout certainly did not disappoint and lived up to the national ranking. Bussey plays quarterback for Timpson, but he competed at wide receiver on the day and created a ton of separation with his sheer athleticism. It was evident that he was different early into the one-on-one session as he left defenders behind over and over. His future at the college level seems to be whatever he wants to do, either on offense or defense, and bsaed on his skill set it could be possible to play both sides. "Coming in from 2A and competing against some of the top guys in the nation was a great experience for me. Some college programs say receiver, some say defensive back and some say that I could play both. I don't really have a preference. "I have a strong relationship with almost every coach from Texas Tech, I hear from them everyday and I definitely feel the love. They like me on both sides of the ball, and said they would want to get the ball in my hands as an explosive player. "I went to Tech against Baylor game last year and loved it out there. It was rowdy in the stadium and the fans were throwing tortillas everywhere. The coaches and I have talked about an official visit, but I have been busy with basketball and I play baseball and run track. Right now, I go from track to baseball practice everyday, it definitely keeps me busy. "I'm looking at the summertime for visits. I would like to take some visits, then narrow my options down later in the summer or before my senior season starts."

Franklinton (Louisiana) wide receiver Kelly "KJ" Daniels - photo via SoonerScoop

Franklinton (Louisiana) wide receiver Kelly "KJ" Daniels made the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth for the camp this weekend. The three-star prospect is not someone I was able to see a lot of reps from, but in speaking with colleagues his speed really stood out during the one-on-one portion of the camp. Texas Tech was the first program to offer Daniels and it sounds like that has really stuck with the standout prospect. The original offer and relationship with Texas Tech included former wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, who is now at Oklahoma and recruiting Daniels to the Sooners. The three-star prospect has started to build a relationship with new wide receivers coach Justin Johnson. "Most definitely, we get on FaceTime and we talk regularly. He seems like a good coach and he seems pretty cool so far. I feel like he can develop me into a better player. "I stay in touch with Coach Juice, Coach (James) Blanchard, Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Zach) Kittley, Coach (Josh) Cochran and Coach (Joey) McGuire on a daily and weekly basis. They really like me as a player and I really trust them. In talking with Coach Kittley, he has showed me how I would fit into the offense and how they use the slot a ton. "I visited Texas Tech for a game this past season and getting to know the coaches, how the players carried themselves on the field stood out to me. My only other recent visit was to Oklahoma, and I'm planning to officially visit both Texas Tech and Oklahoma this summer. "I want to learn more about the support in the classroom and the coaching staff at each program. I want to major in Kinesiology, become a trainer one day. Those are the most important things, mostly looking to get a feel for how I could fit at each program."

2024 TARGETS CONTINUED...

There were hundreds of prospects and only one me, so the following were 2024 targets that competed at the camp, but guys that we weren't able to speak with after the event ended.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub255IExvdWlzLU5rdWJhIHdpdGggdGhlIGNsYW1wcyDwn5ec77iP IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9ueW41eD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9ueW41eDwvYT4gfCDwn46lOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZV9MYW5kb1RGTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJlX0xhbmRvVEZMPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzTmljaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Uml2YWxzTmljazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pEOUdWNHN0 Q00iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96RDlHVjRzdENNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzU0ODcwMjM2OTQ4Mzk4MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lewisville corner back Tony-Louis Nkuba is a longtime target for the Texas Tech coaches. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defender is a prospect we have seen recently at other camps and he mentioned plans to unofficially visit Lubbock this spring. At the camp, Nkuba is a very lengthy defensive back and was agressive in coverage, which usually results in interceptions and pass break-ups but it can get him in trouble against a solid route runner at receiver. Overall, the four-star prospect defintely lived up to the ranking against some of the top talent in the region. He has recently visited both Arkansas and Oklahoma. Those programs along with offers from Arizona State, California, SMU and UTSA will be some of the main competition for the Red Raiders.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KSiBQZWFyY2UgVEUgSmV3bHllbiBUaG9tYXMtUm9iZXJ0cyAoPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZXdseWVuUjQyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXdseWVuUjQyPC9hPikgY3JlYXRlZCBzZXBhcmF0 aW9uIHdpdGggaGlzIGJpZyBmcmFtZSBhbmQgY2F1Z2h0IHNvbWUgZGlmZmlj dWx0IGJhbGxzIHRvZGF5IGF0IHRoZSBVbmRlciBBcm1vdXIgQ2FtcCBpbiBE YWxsYXMuIDxicj48YnI+VGhlIHN0YW5kb3V0IHByb3NwZWN0IHJlY2VudGx5 IHZpc2l0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1RleGFzVGVjaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RleGFzVGVjaDwvYT4gYW5kIGhhcyBwbGFucyB0byByZXR1cm4gdGhpcyBz dW1tZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lNjh1OHlWWW9lIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vZTY4dTh5VllvZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L05rOVhzcmp2dVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OazlYc3JqdnVUPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgQ2xhcmUg8J+MtSAoQE1hdHRDbGFyZVJpdmFscykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHMv c3RhdHVzLzE2MzUwODE1NTcyMzYxMzM4ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWFyY2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

J.J. Pearce tight end Jewlyen Thomas-Roberts is another longtime target for the Texas Tech coaches who competed at the camp this weekend. The unranked prospect is built like a tank at 6-foot-5, 235-pounds and used his size to create separation, catching many jump balls in the one-on-one session. Thomas-Roberts currently holds 10 total offers and he is really liking what the Tech coaches are saying, what the program has to offer after his recent visit for the program's Junior Day event.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZWFybGFuZCBEYXdzb24gREUgRWR3YXJkIFNtaXRoIG1vdmVkIGFy b3VuZCB2ZXJ5IHdlbGwgYXQgNi1mdC02LCAyNDAtbGJzIHRvZGF5IGF0IHRo ZSBVbmRlciBBcm1vdXIgQ2FtcCBpbiBEYWxsYXMuPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgc3Rh bmRvdXQgcHJvc3BlY3QgbGlzdHMgMTIgb2ZmZXJzIGFuZCBoYXMgcGxhbnMg dG8gb2ZmaWNpYWxseSB2aXNpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4YXNUZWNoPC9hPiB0aGlzIHN1bW1lci4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z6aEdROHlqeEoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92emhH UTh5anhKPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcG5COFJQMlVVQiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BuQjhSUDJVVUI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0 dCBDbGFyZSDwn4y1IChATWF0dENsYXJlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRDbGFyZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTA4 MDE4MTgxOTAxMTA3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dawson defensive end Edward Smith is a prospect we wrote about earlier this week and the standout prospet shared his thoughts on Texas Tech, plans to visit and more. At the camp, Smith was one of the bigger defensive ends at every bit of 6-foot-6, 240-pounds. He moved very well for his size and had a great day in the one-on-one session of the camp. His physical makeup follows a trend that Coach Blanchard and the recruiting staff follow with defensive lineman - bigger is better. Look for Smith to officially visit campus this summer and we will track where things go from there.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcmxpbmd0b24gQm93aWUgREIgS3Jpc3RvcGhlciBXb2tvbWFoIHdh cyBzb2xpZCBpbiBjb3ZlcmFnZSBkdXJpbmcgdGhlIG9uZS1vbi1vbmUgc2Vz c2lvbiBhdCB0aGUgVW5kZXIgQXJtb3VyIENhbXAgaW4gRGFsbGFzIHRvZGF5 Ljxicj48YnI+VGhlIHN0YW5kb3V0IHByb3NwZWN0IGhvbGRzIG5lYXJseSAy MCBvZmZlcnMgYW5kIGlzIHBsYW5uaW5nIHRvIHZpc2l0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZXhhc1RlY2g/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhhc1RlY2g8L2E+IHRoaXMg b2ZmLXNlYXNvbi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMVNvWHV0aGtRYSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFTb1h1dGhrUWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9lb3p4TndSSEsyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZW96eE53UkhLMjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IENsYXJlIPCfjLUgKEBNYXR0Q2xhcmVSaXZh bHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dENsYXJlUml2 YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1MDgyNTU4MTA2MTQ0NzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Arlington Bowie safety Kristopher Wokomah was another Texas Tech target competing in the camp this past weekend. The three-star prospect is compact and blanketed receivers in coverage during the one-on-one session. We weren't able to speak afterwards, but Wokomah is a prospect that has talked very highly of Texas Tech and the coaching staff. He is another prospect that will be unofficially visiting again this spring and someone to look for as an official visitor this summer.

Ridge Point wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was another Texas Tech target competing in the camp this past weekend. The three-star prospect recently visited Lubbock for the program's Junior Day event and had great things to say about the experience. He has a long, slim frame at 6-foot-2, 165-pounds and showed smooth route running ability during the one-on-one portion of the camp. We weren't able to reconnect after the camp, but the standout prospect is planning an official visit to Texas Tech for this summer. When speaking with Will Hammond, he mentioned getting to catch up with Bethel-Roman at the camp and it sounds like the two have been staying in touch since the Junior Day visit.

Jasper wide receiver Britain Simmons was another Texas Tech target competing in the camp this weekend. The three-star prospect recently visited for the program's Junior Day and had great things to say about the coaching staff, his experience in Lubbock. I was not able to see much of Simmons at the camp, need to see if other colleagues had feedback on his performance. Again, too many prospects and the receivers and quarterbacks were split into two sides of the field. Nebraska and Vanderbilt seem to be the main competition for Simmons at the moment.

Tyler Legacy defensive end Travis Jackson was another Texas Tech target competing at the camp this weekend. The now four-star prospect recently visited for the program's Junior Day and shared plans for an official visit to Texas Tech this summer. Jackson was solid in the one-on-one session portion of the camp and moved well during the defensive line drills. He is very high on the Red Raiders, however, newer offers from programs like Missouri, Kansas State and Oklahoma State should play a factor in Jackson's recruitment.

Mansfield Legacy safety Landyn Cleveland recently included the Red Raiders in his Top 12 schools. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is solid and plays almost like a linebacker at the defensive back position, it was easy to see what many college coaches like about his makeup. We were not able to reconnect after the camp, but it would not surprise me to see Cleveland visit the South Plains either unofficially or officially later this off-season.



THE UNDERCLASSMEN

Again, with hundreds of players in attendance, the focus stayed on the 2024 commitments and targets for interviews after the camp. These were some of the 2025 and 2026 underclassmen targets with an early offer from the Red Raiders.

TOP 2025 TARGETS

TOP 2026 TARGETS