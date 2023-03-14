DE Smith bonding with the TTU coaches
The Under Armour Next Camp was held in Dallas over the weekend and several of the top prospects were in attendance to compete.
Glenda Dawson defensive end Edward Smith made the trip from Houston to compete at the camp and RedRaiderSports caught up with the standout prospect afterwards for an update on his recruitment.
What you need to know...
...Smith received his offer from the Red Raiders on March 3rd, 2022
...the 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender holds 20 offers from programs across the country, including offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah and others
...the Texas Tech coaches have also offered Smith's teammate at Dawson, defensive end Charles Anderson Jr.
Thoughts on the UA Camp: "I felt like I did good today and the camp had great competition. I had worked with the coach that was training me in the past and he is a great coach. It is a good opportunity to learn new techniques and find things to work on in the off-season."
Recruitment (20 offers): "I would say things started the summer going into my junior year. I went to a camp at Houston and received multiple offers that day, then things started to blow up from there. It was one of those camps with multiple schools and coaches in attendance.
"I would like to narrow things down after spring ball. I'm going to have my Top 5 and I just want to wait for schools to see me during spring ball. I have coaches from Oregon, Florida State and a few others wanting to come see me workout in person."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "They offered me about a year ago, it was this time last year. At first, I talked with Coach (James) Blanchard and he introduced me to Coach (C.J.) Ah You. From there, I started meeting the rest of the coaching staff and more coaches started to reach out and build a bond with me.
"The Tech coaches like how I could play anywhere from a three-technique to outside linebacker for them, so they mostly like my versatility. Between talking with Coach Blanchard and Coach Ah You, I would say that Texas Tech is probably the college that has been bonding with me the most. I feel like the coaches are genuine and that they could help me a lot."
Visit to TTU last season: "I went to the game against Houston in Lubbock last season. I really liked the fanbase, they kept things interesting and I felt a lot of energy in the stadium."
Official visit to TTU: "Yes, I'm scheduled to officially visit Texas Tech the first weekend in June. I really want to see the campus on this visit and learn more about the University, see if it feels like home."
Other visits: "I have talked wiht the Oklahoma State coaches about an official visit, and the Oregon coaches have been talking with me a lot lately and that is a visit I would like to take. I will visit Houston, but that is so close to home and I'm not sure if that would be an official visit. I might visit Kansas as well, not sure yet."
Important to you: "I'm looking for a good engineering program. I would really want my family to be able to come visit, support me. Regardless of location, the program and environment has to feel right."
Decision timeline: "I would like to have a decision made before my senior season for sure."
Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Smith is listed as the No. 35 overall strongside defensive end prospect in the country and the No. 85 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.