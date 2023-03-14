The Under Armour Next Camp was held in Dallas over the weekend and several of the top prospects were in attendance to compete.

Glenda Dawson defensive end Edward Smith made the trip from Houston to compete at the camp and RedRaiderSports caught up with the standout prospect afterwards for an update on his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Smith received his offer from the Red Raiders on March 3rd, 2022

...the 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender holds 20 offers from programs across the country, including offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah and others

...the Texas Tech coaches have also offered Smith's teammate at Dawson, defensive end Charles Anderson Jr.

Thoughts on the UA Camp: "I felt like I did good today and the camp had great competition. I had worked with the coach that was training me in the past and he is a great coach. It is a good opportunity to learn new techniques and find things to work on in the off-season."

Recruitment (20 offers): "I would say things started the summer going into my junior year. I went to a camp at Houston and received multiple offers that day, then things started to blow up from there. It was one of those camps with multiple schools and coaches in attendance.

"I would like to narrow things down after spring ball. I'm going to have my Top 5 and I just want to wait for schools to see me during spring ball. I have coaches from Oregon, Florida State and a few others wanting to come see me workout in person."