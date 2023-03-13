Listed at Athlete: "Most college coaches are talking with me about playing wide receiver in college, but a handful of colleges see me playing defense. I play both offense and defense in high school now and I don't have a preference, whether it is wide receiver or defensive back."

Thoughts on the UA Camp: "I think it went great, I had some good catches and I need to get back into the lab and work on a few of my routes. It was great seeing some Top 100 talent in the country out here, guys like DJ Lagaway and Kobe Black , it was great competition today."

...in addition to football, Howard is a standout on the Varsity basketball and track & field teams at Timpson

Timpson athlete Vosky Howard made the trip from East Texas and competed at wide receiver during the camp. RedRaiderSports caught up with the four-star prospect afterwards for an update on his recruitment.

The Under Armour Next Camp was held in Dallas over the weekend and several of the top prospects were in attendance to compete.

Relationship with TTU coaches: "I mostly keep in touch with Coach (James) Blanchard at Tech. He is a very cool guy, like a hype man honestly. I went to the Tech game against Texas last year when they won by a field goal in overtime. It was amazing, everyone rushed the field and celebrated after the win.

"Coach Blanchard has introduced me to some of the other coaches, but I just cannot remember their names off the top of my head right now. I have talked with the secondaries coach (Yates) and I met several coaches on my visit last season."

Fit at TTU: "The Tech coaches have mostly talked with me about playing defense at the college level. We have talked a little bit about playing offense and the opportunity to do both, but we have mostly talked about playing defensive back."

Visit to TTU: "I have talked with Coach Blanchard about an official visit sometime this summer, but we just finished basketball season and I really haven't spent the time to sit down and plan out any of my visits. It will be my first trip to West Texas and I'm not sure what to expect.

"I'm also talking with the coaches at Duke and Arkansas about a visit, so I will know more soon about my visit schedule for this off-season."

Important to you: "For me, I want to learn more about the enviornment around the program and the overall communication within the program - how everyone interacts, from the coaches to the players. I want to look into the education options at each program as well. I'm planning on majoring in Business and I would like to get into Real Estate one day."

Timeline for a decision: "I have no clue, this recruiting process is still new to me. It is still amazing that people recognize who I am, like a little kid asking me for a picture or autograph at a game, it is amazing to me."

Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Howard is listed as the No. 22 overall athlete prospect in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.

As a junior, Howard was named the District 11-2A D-1 Offensive MVP this season.