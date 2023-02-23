2025 McKinney cornerback Zadian "Zay" Gentry had no offers just a few weeks ago.

Then on January 18th, 2023 he received his first from Purdue. Fast forward about a month, and Gentry now holds a total of seven (7) offers, including his most recent from coach Justin "Juice" Johnson and Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Gentry to get his reaction to the offer and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... To date Gentry holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, North Texas, Purdue, SMU, Texas Tech and UNLV.

... As a sophomore Gentry put up 35 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, an interception, 10 passes defended and a fumble recovery per his MaxPreps page

... Gentry also runs track, where he competes in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, the 4x400 relay and the Long Jump. His personal record in the 110 meter hurdles was set a few days ago on February 18th, 2023 with a time of 14.94 seconds.

Reaction to the offer: "Coach Juice (Johnson) had offered me. I love Texas Tech, I went down there for a camp one time and I just loved it. My coach, (Zach) Williams, he went to Texas Tech and he tells me about it all the time. I've been loving it so far."

Overall uptick in recruitment: "It's truly been a blessing. Hard work really pays off and if you stay humble and stay greedy, everything that you asked for will come on the table.

Texas Tech and Baylor, those were really dream schools. Those are dream schools I really thought of majorly and I just love it, I love Texas schools."

What Gentry brings to the field: "I'm a student of the game. I love to study a lot, study who I'm going against. I'm just a long corner and I'm a wet blanket in man-on-man coverage. I don't shy away from physical play, I love physical play as a cornerback and love coming up and making some big plays."