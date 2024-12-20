Friday Flare
The Red Raiders gained a massive addition up front in UCF transfer Lee Hunter
The Red Raiders filled yet another position of need with Carter's commitment.
Freshman QB Will Hammond will get his first career start in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.
How will Tech's offense and defense differ in the Liberty Bowl?
Former Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis talks Texas Tech commitment.
