USC transfer Quinten Joyner joins Texas Tech’s running back revolution

How does Texas Tech replace its all-time leading rusher Tahj Brooks once he exhausts his eligibility? Getting a running back from the same high school as him is certainly a start. Texas Tech dipped into the portal once again, continuing its transfer onslaught and landed a commitment from USC transfer RB Quinten Joyner. The former Trojan chose the Red Raiders over Ohio State.

Joyner joins the Red Raiders and will have three seasons of eligibility to bring along with him. A redshirt freshman in the 2024 season, Joyner rushed 63 times for 478 yards and three touchdowns, serving as a compliment to USC’s 1,100 yard rusher Woody Marks. A graduate of Manor High School, Joyner was once recruited by Tech under its old regime. He even took a gameday visit to Lubbock as a high school prospect before eventually choosing to take his talents out to Los Angeles.

At 5-foot-11, 216 pounds, Joyner brings a similar frame to that of Brooks and shares some similarities in his running style. Joyner is a downhill threat who has a bit of breakaway speed to coincide with his aggressive nature. One of Joyner’s best outings this season came in USC’s showdown with eventual-College Football Playoff contender Penn State. Against the Nittany Lions, Joyner exploded for a 75-yard touchdown on a jet sweep that led into a fake reverse, evading the defense all the way to the end zone. Joyner also recorded two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. With three years left of eligibility remaining, Joyner’s addition replenishes the Red Raiders stable of rushers including J’Koby Williams and Cam Dickey, who have an identical amount of years left to play. This commitment will also give newly-christened running backs coach Garret McGuire another solid piece to add to the foundation for him to work with as he assumes his new role on the Red Raiders’ staff. New offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich has been known to use two-back sets in the past, and Joyner’s commitment will give Tech another high-caliber option to add to that room.