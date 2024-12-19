TE Terrance Carter finds home in Lubbock

Texas Tech entered the off-season knowing they would need to add a tight end to the roster. Rising senior Johncarlos Miller II was set to return in 2025, but there was very little experience behind him. To say the coaches hit a home run would be an understatement.

Louisiana tight end Terrance Carter entered the transfer portal and the Texas Tech coaching staff, led by Director of Player Personnel Brian Nance, immediately made him a high priority target.

Entering the portal can be an overwhelming experience for some people, but for Carter it was an exciting opportunity to hear from many different coaches and programs.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was crazy but very exciting because I wasn't recruited that high in high school. Just being able to show what I can do and move up to that higher stage, it really excited me because I know what I can do and this is what I want.

Coach B Nance. He recruited me when he was at Baylor, but like nobody from Baylor wanted me. They didn't like my size, they thought I was too small or whatever. So then when he ended up at Tech and I finally got in the portal, he was like 'I'm offering you. I don't care, I'll show them your film later, but I'm telling you you got the offer'. That was exciting because it's also close back at home. So I liked that offer right there."