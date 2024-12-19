Texas Tech adds P4 transfer in Georgia Tech EDGE Romello Height

Romello Height (Photo by © Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

It starts up front on both sides of the ball and Texas Tech has successfully bolstered up the defensive side of the trenches with Georgia Tech transfer EDGE Romello Height announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders. Height will spend his last season of eligibility playing in West Texas after one season in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets.

The process happened rather quickly for Height, who entered the portal Dec. 16 before taking a visit to the 806 in the days thereafter. It is unclear what other schools were in the running for his services or if Height had any other visits planned before pledging to Tech. Height will make Texas Tech his fourth school to call home after spending time at Georgia Tech last season and enjoying stops at USC and Auburn before that. In his one season as a Yellow Jacket, Height recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In an odd twist of fate, Height hails from the same high school, Dublin (GA), as former Red Raider edge rusher Steve Linton. Height was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020, coming off a senior season in which he helped lead Dublin to a Georgia 2A state championship.

Height's PFF grades from this season at Georgia Tech (Photo by PFF.com)

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Height has prototypical edge rusher measurables and has proven to be a dangerous weapon in pass rush. In 554 pass rush snaps in his career, Height has pressured the quarterback 67 times and hurried the passer 48 times. Height’s commitment brings the Red Raiders to 15 total commitments in this winter portal cycle. His addition will be a welcome one for a unit that was sorely in need of another violent presence off the edge. Tech ranked 14th in the conference in sacks (19), and the lack of quarterback pressure contributed to the overall defensive struggles. In the stable of youth that the Red Raiders bring back at edge, Height gives Tech a proven and experienced commodity that will aid in the quest for the Big 12 championship.