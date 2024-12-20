Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 20, 2024
Wideout Reggie Virgil looking to bring big plays to Texas Tech
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Texas Tech has been on fire in the transfer portal, currently holding the nation's No. 1 portal recruiting class.

One of the earlier commits in the portal class was Miami (OH) wide receiver Reggie Virgil. Texas Tech was looking to add a productive, experienced wideout following the losses of Josh Kelly, Micah Hudson and others, and were able to do just that with the 6-foot-4 playmaker out of Apopka, Florida.

Virgil recorded 41 receptions for 816 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season, which earned him a whole lot of offers and interest once he officially got his name in the transfer portal.

"Yeah, my phone was going crazy. I just knew that it was time for me to venture off soon. Prior to the portal I was like man, I'm just gonna take the risk. When I entered the portal it was like Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, it was just everybody so I was like dang. I knew that once you get one offer the rest of them come. It was a lot though because random numbers were calling and you don't know who you're talking to. So it was a lot."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In