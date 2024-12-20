Wideout Reggie Virgil looking to bring big plays to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has been on fire in the transfer portal, currently holding the nation's No. 1 portal recruiting class.

One of the earlier commits in the portal class was Miami (OH) wide receiver Reggie Virgil. Texas Tech was looking to add a productive, experienced wideout following the losses of Josh Kelly, Micah Hudson and others, and were able to do just that with the 6-foot-4 playmaker out of Apopka, Florida.

Virgil recorded 41 receptions for 816 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season, which earned him a whole lot of offers and interest once he officially got his name in the transfer portal.

"Yeah, my phone was going crazy. I just knew that it was time for me to venture off soon. Prior to the portal I was like man, I'm just gonna take the risk. When I entered the portal it was like Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, it was just everybody so I was like dang. I knew that once you get one offer the rest of them come. It was a lot though because random numbers were calling and you don't know who you're talking to. So it was a lot."