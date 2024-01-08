The Texas Tech staff continued adding to its 2024 roster over the weekend with a trio of transfer portal commitments.

It started with Nevada defensive tackle James Hansen, continued with an intraconference transfer in TCU safety Javeon Wilcox, and lastly on Sunday night news broke that former Aledo (TX) high school and Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn would be transferring to Texas Tech.

Coming out of high school, Llewellyn was ranked as a 5.8 four-star prospect, the No. 43 recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 12 tight end in the 2022 class.

He held offers from over 20 programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Utah and others.

He initially committed to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, but Riley leaving to USC opened the door for other programs to get in the mix including the Red Raiders.

Llewellyn officially visited Texas Tech in December 2021, and was a top priority target for new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

"We (my Mom and Dad) met with Coach McGuire today before we left. And that was after a full day of visiting yesterday, Coach McGuire was around the whole time. We met after breakfast this morning, we all had breakfast in the press box at the stadium. He mostly talked about what he is looking to do with the offense and the tight end position. We definitely got into the X's & O's, but his biggest thing is the brand of Texas Tech football, as the toughest and most competitive team in the country.

Coach McGuire told us that you cannot do that without a tough tight end to help block and get into the mix on offense. So that was clearly important for me to hear, and it really stuck with me.

We met all of the assistants too, they were around us all weekend. I met Coach (Josh) Bookbinder and we had talked some when he was coaching at Baylor. I met with him and his family during the visit. I also met Coach (Kenny) Perry, the new Special Teams coach, and we talked a lot. We also met with Coach (James) Blanchard, he was around us all weekend. The part that stood out to me was that it was not just football talk, the coaches were getting to know you and your family. We were connecting and the coaches all wanted to get to know us personally."

Despite the visit and strong interest in Texas Tech, Llewellyn decided to stick with his original choice of Oklahoma. Now two years later, the 6-foot-5, 255 pound tight end will end up playing his college ball in Lubbock.

As a true freshman in 2022 Llewellyn appeared in 10 games, while playing in three (3) games this past season. Staying within the four game limit to redshirt allows Llewellyn to get to Texas Tech with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

While in Norman Llewellyn played 48 offensive snaps while also contributing on special teams, playing 78 special teams snaps.

He joins a tight end room led by senior Mason Tharp, Arizona State transfer Jalin Conyers, Elon transfer Johncarlos Miller II and South Oak Cliff signee Trey Jackson.