Texas Tech landed yet another transfer portal addition in Nevada transfer defensive tackle James Hansen.

Hansen has played at the junior college ranks with a first team All-Southern California nod in 2019 with Riverside CC where he had 23 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

He then made two stops in the Mountain West with two seasons, one redshirted, at Utah State where he played five games and recorded nine tackles. His second stop was obviously Nevada, where he has been a two year starter but hasn't filled up the stat sheet.

In 24 appearances and 18 starts in Reno, Hansen has recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 for loss, along with two sacks.

What makes Hansen so appealing is his ability to shed the block, his best trait.