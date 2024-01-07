TCU transfer DB Javeon Wilcox is the latest Red Raider commitment
Texas Tech added to the secondary as TCU transfer defensive back Javeon Wilcox announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
Wilcox was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and is a former high school teammate of Tech's five-star signee Micah Hudson out of Lake Belton HS in Temple, TX.
Wilcox was on his visit to Tech over the weekend, helping his former high school teammate get settled in Lubbock on move in weekend for the early enrollees of the 2024 class.
After redshirting at TCU without seeing the field, Wilcox entered the transfer portal after two really strong seasons his junior and senior years at Lake Belton where he was a three sport athlete in track and basketball alongside football.
In his senior season at Lake Belton, Wilcox posted 125 tackles, including two for loss, three interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
On the track, Wilcox showed his athleticism recording a 5-10 high jump as a sophomore and an 18-0 long jump as a freshman.
Tech attempted to push for Wilcox last recruiting cycle as he picked up an offer in April of 2022 from Texas Tech's staff after committing to Baylor in late January of that year. Wilcox received the Baylor offer just days after head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard left Waco.
Wilcox joins the young crop of defensive backs that Tech possesses, including the now sophomores in Jordan Sanford, Brenden Jordan and Chapman Lewis from his recruiting cycle.