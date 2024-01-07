Texas Tech added to the secondary as TCU transfer defensive back Javeon Wilcox announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Wilcox was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and is a former high school teammate of Tech's five-star signee Micah Hudson out of Lake Belton HS in Temple, TX.

Wilcox was on his visit to Tech over the weekend, helping his former high school teammate get settled in Lubbock on move in weekend for the early enrollees of the 2024 class.