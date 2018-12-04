Matt Wells

QUARTERBACK

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect received several offers during the offseason from programs across the country. He mentioned that UCLA has stayed in touch the most, but Suiaunoa is not close to making a decision at this point.



The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect recently reopened his recruitment after being committed to Texas State since last spring.



RUNNING BACK

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back is hearing the most from San Diego State and SMU at the moment.



The 5-foot-10, 186-pound back remains on the market and was at one point in contact with Wells' coaching staff when they were still at Utah State.



TIGHT END

A one-time Pitt commitment, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end holds 12 offers from programs around the country.



The 6-foot-5, 254-pound tight end holds six total offers and is scheduled to take an official visit to UTSA next weekend.



WIDE RECEIVER

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect already held an offer from the former Texas Tech coaching staff and was offered by the Utah State coaching staff this past year as well.



The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver was not a qualifier out of Cypress Ranch in the 2017 class and now he holds eight total offers, including an offer from the Utah State coaches.



OFFENSIVE LINE

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle recently reopened his recruitment after being committed to Colorado. Johnson and his teammates are currently 13-0 on the season and he is focused on a state title run at the moment.



The 6-foot-6, 265-pound tackle prospect was rumored to have already verbally committed to the previous coaching staff last month, but time will tell what the coaching change means for his recruitment. Peterson does not like media interviews and has shared very little on social media since taking two or three unofficial visits to Lubbock over the past few months.



DEFENSIVE LINE

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle prospect had been committed to Arkansas since the summer, but reopened his recruitment over the weekend. Williams holds 10 total offers from programs across the country and should continue adding interest from others during the open contact period.



The 6-foot-2, 308-pound tackle prospect remains uncommitted and plans on taking his official visits now that his senior season has ended. At last contact, Murray mentioned that the former Texas Tech coaches along with Houston, Michigan State and Tennessee coaches were showing the most interest.



The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect had received interest from the former coaching staff and lists an offer from the Red Raiders. Thompson and his teammates just finished a playoff run, so his senior season is complete.



The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect unofficially visited Lubbock last spring and currently holds 11 total offers from programs across the country.



LINEBACKER

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound outside linebacker is a former SMU commitment and currently holds six total offers.



The 6-foot-2, 227-pound prospect holds six total offers, including offers from each of the service academies and multiple Ivy League programs.



DEFENSIVE BACK

The four-star prospect has committed and reopened his recruitment at least three or four times this calendar year, but he is very talented and now available again. Most believe that Arizona and Arkansas lead here, but there is time for the new coaching staff to speak with him during the open contact period.



The 5-foot-9, 165-pound prospect was a long-time TCU commitment before reopening his recruitment earlier this fall. Jones is currently looking at both Cal and Kansas State, hosting both coaching staffs for in-home visits this past week.



The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect currently holds 10 offers from programs across the country.

