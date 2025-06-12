Big 12 unveils men's and women's basketball schedule matrix

(Photo by William Purnell-Imagn Images)

The Big 12 announced the schedule matrix for both the men and women earlier today. The new format includes playing three times twice, both home and away, and every other team in the league once. Today, we'll take a look at Texas Tech's schedule and highlight some games that stand out.

Tech men's schedule Home-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah Away-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, West Virginia Home-and-away: BYU, Colorado, Houston Games that stand out: Houston - The Cougars finished first in the Big 12 last year while the Red Raiders finished second, and Tech handed Houston their only loss of conference play with a win at the Fertitta Center. Houston will have Milos Uzan, Joseph Tugler, and Emmanuel Sharp for another season. The Cougars are also bringing in the No.2 recruiting class in the nation according to On3. With another year of playing the Cougars twice, Tech will look to sweep Houston in 2025 and battle out a first place finish. Kansas - The Red Raiders will host the Jayhawks in 2025 after traveling to Lawrence last season and winning a tough road game at Allen Fieldhouse. Tech has won 2 of the last 3 in Lubbock against Kansas and they are 2-0 against the Jayhawks in the McCasland era. Tech will look to continue the home streak against Kansas and keep a perfect record against the Jayhawks under McCasland.

Tech women's schedule Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston Kansas Games that stand out: TCU - The reigning Big 12 champions will come to Lubbock. The Horned Frogs have added some solid pieces from the portal, including 4 players that are 6'7 or taller. They've also brought in a few guards to replace Hailey Van Lith. The matchup in Lubbock will be solid, and we'll get to see how the Lady Raiders respond to a big TCU team. Kansas State - Another top four finisher in the conference last season and will only be playing Tech once in 2025. The Wildcats have done on the recruiting trail and are bringing in the 13th best player in the nation according to On3. Tech will have need to capitalize on grabbing some key wins at home against some of the best teams in the Big 12.