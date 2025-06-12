Softball Adds Big in The Portal. Are They Done?

Texas Tech softball received commitments from three top portal prospects on Wednesday in Mia Williams (Florida), Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA) and Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois.) This is the fourth commitment Tech has picked up after Jazzy Burns (Ohio State) committed earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Mia Williams | So., INF | Florida

Williams earned All-American honors from both Softball America and NFCA in 2025 as a sophomore after hitting .335 with with 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 RBIs. Her numbers also earned Second-Team All-SEC honors and helped the Gators to the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. A Perfect Game All-American in the Class of 2023, Williams entered college with a lot of expectations. It took some time to adjust however as she hit under .200 for much of the year. It was the postseason where her potential started to shine through when she earned SEC All-Tournament honors in 2024 and hit a game winning two-run home run in the Super Regionals to send the Lady Vols to the WCWS. Clutch gene? WE LOVE IT! Williams is rated the No. 7 transfer prospect by Softball America, On3.

Kaitlyn Terry | So., LHP/OF | UCLA

Terry is a two-way star who was a part of a three-headed pitching monster for UCLA this past season as she finished the year with a 2.65 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched. She also added 24 RBI off two home runs and seven doubles at the plate while stealing nine bases. A true athlete, Terry broke onto the scene in 2024 when she went on to be the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year while also earning First-Team All-Pac 12 honors as well. In 2025, Terry had 17 games with at least five strikeouts and had season highs of 13 versus Nebraska and 14 versus Michigan. She struck out Big 10 Player of the Year and USA Softball Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist Jordy Bahl three times in their B10 Tournament matchup in March. Terry is a TRUE competitor who brings it in the circle, in the field and at the plate every game. She wants to win. WE LOVE IT! Terry is rated the No. 3 transfer prospect by Softball America, On3.

Jackie Lis | Jr., INF | South Illinois

Lis somehow broke the school record for home runs at Southern Illinois in only three seasons, ending her time there with 44 bombs and 141 RBI and a career .353 average. While they've all been good, her best season came in 2024 when she won Missouri Valley MVP honors with a .344 average, 16 home runs, 9 doubles and 36 RBI. She has been an All-MVC perfomer every season and was also a D1 Freshman All-American in 2023. She ended her career as a Saluki hitting .358 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 48 RBI this past season. It's her goal to end her career in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series and she now joins the National Runner Up Texas Tech who is looking to make a run at it all in 2026. WE LOVE IT! Lis was rated the No. 27 transfer prospect by Softball America, On3.