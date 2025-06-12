QB Stephen Cannon has a blast on official visit to Texas Tech

New Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich has been praised for his ability to identify quarterback talent. His first high school QB commit, Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School’s Stephen Cannon, already seems to be a natural fit into the culture.

Cannon committed to the Red Raiders after his first-ever trip out to Lubbock in April, but he made his return to West Texas for his official visit this past weekend.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Cannon to recap the rising QB’s weekend…

What you need to know…

… Cannon committed to Tech on April 8, shortly after Pflugerville (TX) Weiss OL JJ Mays gave his pledge. The two were the first offensive commits for Tech in the 2026 class.

… Cannon was a state champion in the GHSA 4A division in the 4x200 and 4x100 meter relays. He was a part of relay teams that ran 1.26.91 and 40.74 in those events, respectively.

… As a junior, despite missing five games, Cannon threw for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 58.4 completion percentage.

… Cannon can frequently be seen on social media recruiting other Tech targets, reposting their posts and commenting for those recruits to become Red Raiders themselves.