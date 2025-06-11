Lady Raiders Add SEC Experienced Forward Snudda Collins

Texas Tech Women's basketball announced the signing of Snudda Collins, a graduate transfer from the University of Ole Miss. Collins played four seasons for the Rebels, starting 73 games in her career from 2020-2024 - she did not play during 2024-'25 season and therefore still has her "covid" year of eligibility remaining. "We are so excited to add the caliber of talent that Snudda brings to our team," head coach Krista Gerlich said. "Her versatility to score the ball, plus her length and athleticism on defense, elevates our team instantly. Snudda is passionate about the game of basketball and she is hungry to play her senior year and impact our team. I love her personality; she's a joy to be around and her leadership is already apparent."

Ole Miss Rebels forward Snudda Collins (5) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Stefanie Ingram (13) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. (Photo by © Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Collins was a 3-star talent and No. 4 overall player in the state of Mississippi coming out of high school in the Class of 2020. She quickly made a name for herself as a lethal shooter that freshman season, finishing the year with a 37.7% clip on 4.7 attempts per game. She also set the Ole Miss record for points in a Rebel debut with 23 and ended the season on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The sharpshooter went on to make 574 threes and sit 5th all-time at Ole Miss in career three pointers. She was also a part of the program's turn around over the past few seasons, helping them make the ncaa tournament in her final three seasons on campus. All of course following a WNIT Championship game appearance in her freshman year. Described as a winner and dawg by her former coaches....Texas Tech fans are going to love watching Collins work come November. Welcome to the family Snudda!