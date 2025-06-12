6'8” OL Jacob Crow breaks down Texas Tech decision

Texas Tech landed its second offensive line commit of the 2026 class on Sunday morning when Alcoa (TN) prospect Jacob Crow announced for the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-8, 300 pound prospect chose Texas Tech over 33 total offers, including a final group which included the likes of Virginia Tech, Memphis and Northwestern.

Crow flew into Lubbock the weekend of June 6-8 for his official visit, and it didn't take long after that before he knew where he wanted to spend his college career. Crow let Joey McGuire, Clay McGuire and the staff know of his commitment before he even left town.

"You kinda just know when you get there that this is it. I didn't wanna keep dragging it on and I knew that's where I was gonna be.

It was a good moment, it was celebrated. I just told them I was committed and it was fun."

Crow had planned to officially visit Memphis as well, but that visit will no longer be taking place following his commitment to Texas Tech. He says it was the truthfulness from Tech coaches and ability to develop him that was a big factor in his decision.

"How truly serious they are and how they can develop me. I mean I sat through it all and I watched and it was very truthful in what they said and what they preached. You could tell just by how they talked.

The other highlights would probably be seeing the campus, of course. It's a beautiful campus. Also being able to see their facilities and talking with the coaches."

Crow is looking forward to growing under his future offensive line coach Clay McGuire, someone who he describes as being true.

"He always stays true. He never switches up. He's the same person over and over and that's very respectable and I love that."