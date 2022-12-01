News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-01 07:08:08 -0600') }} football Edit

All-Freshman team highlights young talent around the Big 12

Jerand Bradley
Jerand Bradley (Chase Seabolt)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

On Tuesday the annual All-Big 12 Football Awards were announced.

A couple Red Raiders made the list, with defensive end Tyree Wilson earning first team honors and cornerback Malik Dunlap earning second team honors. Several Red Raiders made the honorable mention list.

While the conference gives out awards for offensive and defensive freshman of the year, the Big 12 does not name an All-Freshman team. Here at RedRaiderSports we decided to do just that and give some of the younger, future stars of the conference their recognition.

For the purposes of this article, redshirt and true freshman are both included.

QUARTERBACKS

Two easy choices for this spot, as Ewers and Morton were the only two freshman to throw for over 1,000 yards this season.

QB STATS
Name School Pct Pass Yards Y/A Total TD's

Quinn Ewers

Texas

56.6

1,808

7.3

15

Behren Morton

Texas Tech

57.1

1,117

6.6

9

RUNNING BACKS

Reese was the winner of the Offensive Freshman of the Year award, which was well deserved after his monster true freshman season.

Donaldson was a converted tight end who still managed over 500 yards as a true freshman while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

RB STATS
Name School Rush Yards YPC Total TD's

Richard Reese

Baylor

962

5.1

14

CJ Donaldson

West Virginia

526

6.0

8

WIDE RECEIVERS

Bradley stepped up big time for the Red Raiders and finished 9th overall in the Big 12 in receiving yards.

Cameron is a former walk on who by the end of the year ended up starting for Baylor.

Johnson and Hudson are both true freshman who started seeing more snaps as we got deeper into the season.

WR STATS
Name School Receptions Rec Yards Total TD's

Jerand Bradley

Texas Tech

43

656

5

Josh Cameron

Baylor

25

330

0

Stephon Johnson Jr.

Oklahoma State

16

209

1

Jordan Hudson

TCU

12

140

3

OFFENSIVE LINE

All of these freshman played over 100 snaps. The only other freshman offensive lineman who did was West Virginia's Jordan White, however he only played 4 games and his PFF grade for the season was an abysmal 52.6.


OL STATS
Name School Games Snaps PFF grade

Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas

12

792

68.4

Cole Hutson

Texas

12

743

51.4

Jacoby Jackson

Texas Tech

12

628

56.2

Tomas Rimac

West Virginia

7

440

70.7

DJ Campbell

Texas

6

101

66.7

DEFENSIVE LINE

All four of these guys played over 200 snaps on the season and by the end were either starters or key rotation pieces for their respective teams.

Marshall is listed as a linebacker by Baylor but as an "EDGE" per PFF. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds so IMO he qualifies for the defensive line.

DL STATS
Name School Snaps Tackles Pressures PFF Grade

Damonic Williams

TCU

467

24

7

69.5

Joseph Adedire

Texas Tech

261

17

9

55.7

Jackie Marshall

Baylor

236

22

4

70.8

Domonique Orange

Iowa State

219

8

10

62.5

LINEBACKERS

Two true freshman and two redshirt freshman in this group that all played over 130 snaps this season and in at least 9 games.

LB STATS
Name School Snaps Tackles "Stops" PFF Grade

Desmond Purnell

Kansas State

272

17

6

57.0

Tyrone M. Brown

Baylor

183

18

10

52.7

Will McLaughlin

Iowa State

156

12

4

52.3

Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma

137

24

7

68.0

DEFENSIVE BACKS

OSU's Kendal Daniels won the defensive freshman of the year award.

The rest of this list all played in at least 9 games and 230+ snaps.

WR STATS
Name School Snaps Tackles Interceptions PFF grade

Devin Lemear

Baylor

756

54

2

77.4

Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma State

607

69

3

66.6

Cam Smith

Oklahoma State

395

17

0

59.1

Jacob Parrish

Kansas State

231

10

0

68.0
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}