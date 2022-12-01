All-Freshman team highlights young talent around the Big 12
On Tuesday the annual All-Big 12 Football Awards were announced.
A couple Red Raiders made the list, with defensive end Tyree Wilson earning first team honors and cornerback Malik Dunlap earning second team honors. Several Red Raiders made the honorable mention list.
While the conference gives out awards for offensive and defensive freshman of the year, the Big 12 does not name an All-Freshman team. Here at RedRaiderSports we decided to do just that and give some of the younger, future stars of the conference their recognition.
For the purposes of this article, redshirt and true freshman are both included.
QUARTERBACKS
Two easy choices for this spot, as Ewers and Morton were the only two freshman to throw for over 1,000 yards this season.
|Name
|School
|Pct
|Pass Yards
|Y/A
|Total TD's
|
Quinn Ewers
|
Texas
|
56.6
|
1,808
|
7.3
|
15
|
Behren Morton
|
Texas Tech
|
57.1
|
1,117
|
6.6
|
9
RUNNING BACKS
Reese was the winner of the Offensive Freshman of the Year award, which was well deserved after his monster true freshman season.
Donaldson was a converted tight end who still managed over 500 yards as a true freshman while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
|Name
|School
|Rush Yards
|YPC
|Total TD's
|
Richard Reese
|
Baylor
|
962
|
5.1
|
14
|
CJ Donaldson
|
West Virginia
|
526
|
6.0
|
8
WIDE RECEIVERS
Bradley stepped up big time for the Red Raiders and finished 9th overall in the Big 12 in receiving yards.
Cameron is a former walk on who by the end of the year ended up starting for Baylor.
Johnson and Hudson are both true freshman who started seeing more snaps as we got deeper into the season.
|Name
|School
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Total TD's
|
Jerand Bradley
|
Texas Tech
|
43
|
656
|
5
|
Josh Cameron
|
Baylor
|
25
|
330
|
0
|
Stephon Johnson Jr.
|
Oklahoma State
|
16
|
209
|
1
|
Jordan Hudson
|
TCU
|
12
|
140
|
3
OFFENSIVE LINE
All of these freshman played over 100 snaps. The only other freshman offensive lineman who did was West Virginia's Jordan White, however he only played 4 games and his PFF grade for the season was an abysmal 52.6.
|Name
|School
|Games
|Snaps
|PFF grade
|
Kelvin Banks Jr.
|
Texas
|
12
|
792
|
68.4
|
Cole Hutson
|
Texas
|
12
|
743
|
51.4
|
Jacoby Jackson
|
Texas Tech
|
12
|
628
|
56.2
|
Tomas Rimac
|
West Virginia
|
7
|
440
|
70.7
|
DJ Campbell
|
Texas
|
6
|
101
|
66.7
DEFENSIVE LINE
All four of these guys played over 200 snaps on the season and by the end were either starters or key rotation pieces for their respective teams.
Marshall is listed as a linebacker by Baylor but as an "EDGE" per PFF. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds so IMO he qualifies for the defensive line.
|Name
|School
|Snaps
|Tackles
|Pressures
|PFF Grade
|
Damonic Williams
|
TCU
|
467
|
24
|
7
|
69.5
|
Joseph Adedire
|
Texas Tech
|
261
|
17
|
9
|
55.7
|
Jackie Marshall
|
Baylor
|
236
|
22
|
4
|
70.8
|
Domonique Orange
|
Iowa State
|
219
|
8
|
10
|
62.5
LINEBACKERS
Two true freshman and two redshirt freshman in this group that all played over 130 snaps this season and in at least 9 games.
|Name
|School
|Snaps
|Tackles
|"Stops"
|PFF Grade
|
Desmond Purnell
|
Kansas State
|
272
|
17
|
6
|
57.0
|
Tyrone M. Brown
|
Baylor
|
183
|
18
|
10
|
52.7
|
Will McLaughlin
|
Iowa State
|
156
|
12
|
4
|
52.3
|
Jaren Kanak
|
Oklahoma
|
137
|
24
|
7
|
68.0
DEFENSIVE BACKS
OSU's Kendal Daniels won the defensive freshman of the year award.
The rest of this list all played in at least 9 games and 230+ snaps.
|Name
|School
|Snaps
|Tackles
|Interceptions
|PFF grade
|
Devin Lemear
|
Baylor
|
756
|
54
|
2
|
77.4
|
Kendal Daniels
|
Oklahoma State
|
607
|
69
|
3
|
66.6
|
Cam Smith
|
Oklahoma State
|
395
|
17
|
0
|
59.1
|
Jacob Parrish
|
Kansas State
|
231
|
10
|
0
|
68.0