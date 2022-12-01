On Tuesday the annual All-Big 12 Football Awards were announced. A couple Red Raiders made the list, with defensive end Tyree Wilson earning first team honors and cornerback Malik Dunlap earning second team honors. Several Red Raiders made the honorable mention list. While the conference gives out awards for offensive and defensive freshman of the year, the Big 12 does not name an All-Freshman team. Here at RedRaiderSports we decided to do just that and give some of the younger, future stars of the conference their recognition. For the purposes of this article, redshirt and true freshman are both included.

QUARTERBACKS

Two easy choices for this spot, as Ewers and Morton were the only two freshman to throw for over 1,000 yards this season.

QB STATS Name School Pct Pass Yards Y/A Total TD's Quinn Ewers Texas 56.6 1,808 7.3 15 Behren Morton Texas Tech 57.1 1,117 6.6 9

RUNNING BACKS

Reese was the winner of the Offensive Freshman of the Year award, which was well deserved after his monster true freshman season. Donaldson was a converted tight end who still managed over 500 yards as a true freshman while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

RB STATS Name School Rush Yards YPC Total TD's Richard Reese Baylor 962 5.1 14 CJ Donaldson West Virginia 526 6.0 8

WIDE RECEIVERS

Bradley stepped up big time for the Red Raiders and finished 9th overall in the Big 12 in receiving yards. Cameron is a former walk on who by the end of the year ended up starting for Baylor. Johnson and Hudson are both true freshman who started seeing more snaps as we got deeper into the season.

WR STATS Name School Receptions Rec Yards Total TD's Jerand Bradley Texas Tech 43 656 5 Josh Cameron Baylor 25 330 0 Stephon Johnson Jr. Oklahoma State 16 209 1 Jordan Hudson TCU 12 140 3

OFFENSIVE LINE

All of these freshman played over 100 snaps. The only other freshman offensive lineman who did was West Virginia's Jordan White, however he only played 4 games and his PFF grade for the season was an abysmal 52.6.



OL STATS Name School Games Snaps PFF grade Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas 12 792 68.4 Cole Hutson Texas 12 743 51.4 Jacoby Jackson Texas Tech 12 628 56.2 Tomas Rimac West Virginia 7 440 70.7 DJ Campbell Texas 6 101 66.7

DEFENSIVE LINE

All four of these guys played over 200 snaps on the season and by the end were either starters or key rotation pieces for their respective teams. Marshall is listed as a linebacker by Baylor but as an "EDGE" per PFF. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds so IMO he qualifies for the defensive line.

DL STATS Name School Snaps Tackles Pressures PFF Grade Damonic Williams TCU 467 24 7 69.5 Joseph Adedire Texas Tech 261 17 9 55.7 Jackie Marshall

Baylor 236 22 4 70.8 Domonique Orange

Iowa State 219 8 10 62.5

LINEBACKERS

Two true freshman and two redshirt freshman in this group that all played over 130 snaps this season and in at least 9 games.

LB STATS Name School Snaps Tackles "Stops" PFF Grade Desmond Purnell Kansas State 272 17 6 57.0 Tyrone M. Brown Baylor 183 18 10 52.7 Will McLaughlin Iowa State 156 12 4 52.3 Jaren Kanak Oklahoma 137 24 7 68.0

DEFENSIVE BACKS

OSU's Kendal Daniels won the defensive freshman of the year award. The rest of this list all played in at least 9 games and 230+ snaps.