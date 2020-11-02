RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Ten results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Ten results
Week ten of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 77-41 Merkel
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale 46-38 Troy
Valdez carried 16 times for 221 rushing yards, caught one pass for seven receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
GO CRAZY
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto 42-0 Lake Ridge
Bradley caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Wylie 14-35 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Tomball Memorial 29-14 Klein
Players of the Week vs Tomball Memorial!
Offense: Mason Tharp
Defense: Carson Hill
Special Teams: Aksel Richard pic.twitter.com/0M6KFFzMOh
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Kaufman 7-48 Argyle
RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Argyle win and spoke with Tucker following the game...
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Mansfield Legacy 7-39 Mansfield Summit
RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Summit win and spoke with Jackson following the game...
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Wylie 14-35 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 35-10 Waxahachie
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Grove 14-59 Wagoner
2021 top targets
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Jones 21-62 Calallen
Buchanan helped his Wildcats put up 150 passing and 320 rushing yards in the win.
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall 42-21 Jacksoville
First Pick 6‼️
Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline
Skyline 30-24 Tyler Legacy