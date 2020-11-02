 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Ten results
2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Ten results

Week ten of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 77-41 Merkel

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale 46-38 Troy

Valdez carried 16 times for 221 rushing yards, caught one pass for seven receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto 42-0 Lake Ridge

Bradley caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Wylie 14-35 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Tomball Memorial 29-14 Klein

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Kaufman 7-48 Argyle

RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Argyle win and spoke with Tucker following the game...

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Legacy 7-39 Mansfield Summit

RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Summit win and spoke with Jackson following the game...

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Wylie 14-35 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 35-10 Waxahachie

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Grove 14-59 Wagoner

2021 top targets  

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Jones 21-62 Calallen

Buchanan helped his Wildcats put up 150 passing and 320 rushing yards in the win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall 42-21 Jacksoville

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Skyline 30-24 Tyler Legacy

