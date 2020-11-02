RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Ten results

Week ten of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 77-41 Merkel

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale 46-38 Troy Valdez carried 16 times for 221 rushing yards, caught one pass for seven receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto 42-0 Lake Ridge Bradley caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Wylie 14-35 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Tomball Memorial 29-14 Klein

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Kaufman 7-48 Argyle RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Argyle win and spoke with Tucker following the game...

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Mansfield Legacy 7-39 Mansfield Summit RedRaiderSports' was on hand for the Summit win and spoke with Jackson following the game...

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Wylie 14-35 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 35-10 Waxahachie

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Grove 14-59 Wagoner

2021 top targets

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Jones 21-62 Calallen Buchanan helped his Wildcats put up 150 passing and 320 rushing yards in the win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Marshall 42-21 Jacksoville