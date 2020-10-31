The Argyle Eagles are a machine. They are now 9-0 after defeating Kaufman on Friday night, and the average score of their games is 50-16 on the season. There is a reason the Eagles are ranked as the No. 1 team in 4A according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

A big part of that success is the offensive line, more specifically left tackle and Texas Tech commit Jack Tucker. Tucker verbally committed to the Red Raiders on April 13, and has remained extremely solid since.

RedRaiderSports was on hand for Argyle's latest win, and caught up with Tucker for the latest.

Thoughts on the game + season: "At first we had some miscommunications, they came out there and threw a lot of different stuff at us. Second half we dialed in, focused on what they were doing and kinda laid it on them. Our goal is to go undefeated, hopefully all the way to the state championship. Just win out from here."

Visit for WVU win: "It was really cool. Just to see the passion of the fanbase and how loud it was, even though there were only, what, 16,000 people? The fanbase there is wild and that's always been a big deal to me."