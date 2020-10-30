Texas Tech has been on a bit of a "hot stretch" in recruiting lately, landing commitments from three of their top targets in Jacoby Jackson, Cam'Ron Valdez and Isaac Smith. Jackson started the commit party back on October 15, and RedRaiderSports was on hand to watch Jackson's Summit Jaguars take on the Mansfield Legacy Broncos last night.

Thoughts on the game: "I felt like we could dominate them the whole game, that's our mindset going into every game. Our mindset is going 1-0 every week and that's what we did tonight, we went 1-0 and took the dub."

Commitment to TTU: "It was really cool, that whole week was fun. I talked to literally everybody at Tech. Coach Farmer, both coach Wells', coach Cannova, coach Yost, coach Scholz, everybody. It's great and I'm just excited to be a part of it."