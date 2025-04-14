Will Jados finding his groove during Texas Tech spring practices

One of the main priorities for Texas Tech this off-season was finding ways to improve the offensive line. The Red Raiders have experienced all too much the negative effects of an inferior offensive line. With their “All In” philosophy on full display during the early transfer window, this was an opportunity Tech did not want to squander.

Miami (OH) offensive tackle Will Jados entered the transfer portal on December 10th and was greeted by an extensive list of universities that would have liked to gain his services, including programs such as Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UTEP, and Wake Forest. On December 15th, Jados selected Tech to close out his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive tackle is working through his first spring football camp with the Red Raiders and stated that his time in Lubbock has been awesome so far, other than the dust storms. "That's been a little... I was not ready for that coming from Ohio, so that caught me off guard. But for the most part, it's been awesome."

“Learning a new offense is obviously hard, but I mean, new team, new coach, everything like that, just a whole lot of new and so we're kind of finding that groove and really working together with the guys beside you. And as Howard (Sampson) said, the competition is phenomenal. Like every position you got a guy where you're like, holy cow, this is a good player. And so that part's been awesome.”

North Carolina left tackle transfer Howard Sampson was one of three offensive linemen added in the hectic portal cycle by Tech, which will allow Jados to showcase his skills at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Jados, a native of Westerville, Ohio, started his collegiate career at Miami University (Ohio), where he established himself as a reliable and talented player. During his time as a RedHawk, Jados showcased his versatility and durability, starting in multiple games at left tackle. His consistent performance earned him recognition, including Second Team All-MAC in 2023.

Jados’s arrival at Tech bolsters an offensive line looking to solidify its protection and run-blocking capabilities. With over 30 career starts under his belt, he brings a level of experience that is invaluable to the Red Raiders. As he embarks on this new chapter with Tech, Will Jados has the opportunity to make a significant impact in the Big 12 conference. His size, experience, and dedication position him as a key player to watch as the team aims for success in the upcoming season. Red Raider fans will be eager to see the continued development and contributions of this promising offensive lineman.