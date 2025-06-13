East Texas LB Kaegan Ash earns Texas Tech offer, set for OV

Texas Tech is set to host several prospects on official visits this weekend, June 13-15.

One recruit who will be making his way back to the 806 for the second consecutive week is Mount Enterprise (TX) HS linebacker Kaegan Ash. Ash camped with the Red Raiders on June 8th, picked up his offer from defensive coordinator Shiel Wood and Co. and quickly set up an official visit to return the following week.

Ahead of the official visit, RedRaiderSports spoke with Ash to discuss his thoughts on earning the Texas Tech offer, his interest in Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

... Ash holds 14 FBS offers to date, though Texas Tech was his first Power 4 offer

... As a junior Ash rushed 244 times for 1,960 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also added 1 reception for 67 receiving yards and another score through the air. Defensively, he racked up 49 tackles, 9 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception (returned for a touchdown), 1 fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) and 2 forced fumbles.

... At the Under Armour Next Camp in April, Ash clocked in with a 4.47 40 yard dash and a 9 foot-10.8 inch broad jump among other measurables.

... Competing for Mount Enterprise's Track & Field program, Ash set personal records in the 100 Meters (10.89 seconds), 200 Meters (22.56 seconds) and Triple Jump (49 feet, 3.25 inches) this spring

... The last player out of Mount Enterprise to sign with an FBS program was running back Kendre Miller with TCU as part of the 2020 class, per the Rivals database

Earning Texas Tech offer: "It was coach (Shiel) Wood, he called and asked me to come to camp. So I was like, yeah I'm gonna come to camp because I was really excited about Texas Tech. He said he was gonna offer me if I had a good day at camp. And that's what I did, I went out and I competed. Ran some good times, had my best 40, my best vertical, my best broad jump."