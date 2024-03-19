Why Tahj Brooks came back to Texas Tech and what he has left to prove
At the end of the 2023 season as Texas Tech prepared to take the field at Jones AT&T Stadium for one last time against Central Florida, the light on Tahj Brooks’ Red Raider career appeared to be reaching its twilight.
The cowbell back had said it himself following the win over the Knights, his position coach Kenny Perry affirmed that idea the week prior. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2023, though, Brooks announced he had unfinished business in West Texas.
“Really just sitting down with (head coach Joey) McGuire, (James) Blanchard and (Brian) Nance, where they see me and things with the NFL, how it lines up and things like that,” the fifth-year senior tailback said when asked Tuesday what factored into his decision to return. “And then I felt like I had another year in me, especially with this team. This group of guys, me being a captain and all, just taking on that role, the guys in my room and just leading them some more.”
After taking the reins full-time a season ago, it seems Brooks wasn’t ready to give them up just yet. The Manor native was the nation’s fourth-leading rusher a season ago, totalling a staggering 1,538 yards, serving a role as the Red Raiders’ primary source of offense through much of the campaign.
The spring season, which kicked off Tuesday for Tech, will look slightly different for Brooks than it has in the years past. Brooks toted the rock 290 times in 2023, second-most in the country.
As the lifespan of running backs is significantly shorter in football, getting Brooks the rest he admittedly earned is paramount in the eyes of the coaching staff.
It’ll be a lighter load for the tailback, with not so much contact on tab throughout the spring season. That will give him time to not only rest, but to pass on his knowledge to his heirs.
“I’m really working on more of building those guys’ confidence in my room,” Brooks said. “Just teaching them the playbook, ins and outs of the playbook, the ins and outs of the running schemes. The things that we can help the quarterback on if the quarterback doesn’t see it. And really just being me, being more of a leader than I was last year. Being more communicative on and off the field, hanging out with my teammates more and being in more of a leadership role.”
It is not only the other running backs that Brooks will be trying to get up to speed on in the offense. He can expect to run behind an almost entirely new offensive line that is returning only one starter, Caleb Rogers, and bringing in a new coach, Clay McGuire.
The issues upfront for the Red Raiders have been well-documented, even with the kind of success Brooks had on the ground last season.
Brooks’ rushing total from a season ago gets even more impressive considering 998 of those yards came after contact. He led the nation with 96 missed tackles forced, per PFF.com.
A 1,168 yard performance would slot Brooks as Tech's all-time leading rusher, a mark well within reach for the star back. But if Brooks is due for another monster season, it will come down to building synergy between him, the offensive line and the new McGuire in town.
“That’s a great guy, I met him as soon as he got down here,” Brooks said of Clay McGuire. “We talked about running style and things like that, and we just clicked ever since. The things he says within protections and schemes like that is just aligned right with what I was taught when I first got here. He’s a great guy, he’s a great coach, great leader… I will say just the offseason we had, I’ve built a lot of great relationships with DC (Davion Carter), Sterling (Porcher), Big Mo (Maurice Rodriques), the new guys, freshmen o-linemen, built good relationships with them. When it comes to springtime, it’s just more positive communication around those guys, getting them in the playbook and learning the offense.”