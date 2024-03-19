At the end of the 2023 season as Texas Tech prepared to take the field at Jones AT&T Stadium for one last time against Central Florida, the light on Tahj Brooks’ Red Raider career appeared to be reaching its twilight. The cowbell back had said it himself following the win over the Knights, his position coach Kenny Perry affirmed that idea the week prior. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2023, though, Brooks announced he had unfinished business in West Texas. “Really just sitting down with (head coach Joey) McGuire, (James) Blanchard and (Brian) Nance, where they see me and things with the NFL, how it lines up and things like that,” the fifth-year senior tailback said when asked Tuesday what factored into his decision to return. “And then I felt like I had another year in me, especially with this team. This group of guys, me being a captain and all, just taking on that role, the guys in my room and just leading them some more.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4 YXNUZWNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGV4 YXNUZWNoPC9hPiBnb3QgZXhjZWxsZW50IG5ld3MgYXMgZmlyc3QgdGVhbSBB bGwtQmlnIDEyIHJ1bm5pbmcgYmFjayBUYWhqIEJyb29rcyBhbm5vdW5jZWQg aGlzIHJldHVybiB0byB0aGUgUmVkIFJhaWRlcnMuPGJyPjxicj5Ccm9va3Mg d2lsbCBoYXZlIHRoZSBjaGFuY2UgdG8gYnVpbGQgb24gaGlzIDEsNDQzIHJ1 c2hpbmcgeWFyZCBzZWFzb24gaW4gMjAyNC48YnI+4pa277iPPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JUMjFpRU9nbHIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CVDIxaUVP Z2xyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veXcweHE1U1ZLRCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3l3MHhxNVNWS0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmVkUmFp ZGVyU3BvcnRzLmNvbSAoQFJlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRSYWlkZXJTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzQy MzA0Mjg2MjAzODI1OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

After taking the reins full-time a season ago, it seems Brooks wasn’t ready to give them up just yet. The Manor native was the nation’s fourth-leading rusher a season ago, totalling a staggering 1,538 yards, serving a role as the Red Raiders’ primary source of offense through much of the campaign. The spring season, which kicked off Tuesday for Tech, will look slightly different for Brooks than it has in the years past. Brooks toted the rock 290 times in 2023, second-most in the country. As the lifespan of running backs is significantly shorter in football, getting Brooks the rest he admittedly earned is paramount in the eyes of the coaching staff. It’ll be a lighter load for the tailback, with not so much contact on tab throughout the spring season. That will give him time to not only rest, but to pass on his knowledge to his heirs. “I’m really working on more of building those guys’ confidence in my room,” Brooks said. “Just teaching them the playbook, ins and outs of the playbook, the ins and outs of the running schemes. The things that we can help the quarterback on if the quarterback doesn’t see it. And really just being me, being more of a leader than I was last year. Being more communicative on and off the field, hanging out with my teammates more and being in more of a leadership role.”

New offensive line coach Clay McGuire working with his group Tuesday (Chase Seabolt)