Softball Adds First Team All-ACC Lagi Quiroga

Another day, another all-conference performer is joining the National Runners Up as Texas Tech softball signs Lagi Quiroga from Cal. This marks the seventh transfer commitment this offseason for Texas Tech with all seven players coming inside the top 35 of Softball Americas, On3's portal rankings as Quiroga slots in at No. 25 overall.

Advertisement

Quirogo tied for the Pac-12 lead in home runs as a freshman in 2024 to earn Softball America Freshman All-American honors and then added a more consistent bat at the plate in her sophomore year to be named to the All-ACC First Team. She finished this past season with a .346 batting average to go along with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBI. Her versatility is upper tier, evidence by the fact she played catcher for Cal but also led off at the plate - a combo you don't often see. She led the team in runs scored (47) and hits (62) while finishing second on the team in total bases, RBI, doubles, home runs, walks and slugging percentage.



A true ATHLETE, the Los Angeles Native was once the No. 54 overall player in the Class of 2023 when she chose Cal over the likes of Texas, Oregon and Mississippi State. She was also a multi-sport athlete growing up, starring in volleyball, water polo as well as tackle football and rugby. Did we mention she is an ATHLETE?! Quiroga is seen by this coaching staff as a player that has the ability to play any position on the field but pitch (let her cook though), but primarily she will look to work into the lineup as an outfielder and catcher.



Watch her games and you will quickly see a player that isn't afraid of the big moment or the smoke. Watch her yaaaaboooom one out of the park, and kiss it goodbye as she crosses second base to wave the home run goodbye. She has that about her and more, a competitive fiery nature that will fit right in with a squad ready to compete for a national title in 2026. Welcome to Lubbock Lagi, Let's Wreck 'Em.