Another fun weekend is in the books, with TCU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas Tech all picking up wins. The race for the Big 12 title is picking up steam with half the conference within two games of each other. Is TCU for real? Can Baylor and Texas Tech stay alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game? Let's get into some rankings, shall we? Last Week's Rankings



1) TCU (7-0, 4-0)

Last week: 1

TCU stays undefeated with a massive 38-28 win at home against Kansas State. The frogs were down 28-10 in the second quarter but battled back, powered by a 153-yard, 2-touchdown performance from running back Kendre Miller. Max Duggan continued his terrific play and TCU looks legit.

Next: @ West Virginia (3-4, 1-3)





2) Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)

Last Week: 2

The Cowboys were in danger of a two-game losing streak but came back from down double digits to beat the Longhorns in Stillwater. Spencer Sanders threw for nearly 400 yards and Oklahoma State looks ahead to a BIGGG game against Kansas State on Saturday.

Next: @ Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)



3) Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 3 Despite the loss at TCU, Kansas State stays at three in this week's rankings. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was banged up, and even though the Wildcats led 28-10 at one point, backup QB Will Howard couldn't get the job done. A fun one against OSU is on the horizon.

Next: Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1)





4) Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: 6

Too high for the Red Raiders? I'm not so sure.

Texas Tech demolished West Virginia 48-10 on homecoming week in a game that was never really that close. Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Behren Morton continues to play like a star and the Red Raiders are rolling into this weekend's "blackout" game against Baylor with all the momentum.

Next: Baylor (4-3, 2-2)





5) Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 4

That was ugly. A 31-17 lead was apparently not large enough for the Longhorns to hold onto and Texas enters the bye week feeling salty. Quinn Ewers went 19-49 with three interceptions and Head Coach Steve Sarkisian issued an apology for not singing "The Eyes of Texas" after the loss. Thankfully, Sarkisian can practice all the singing he wants during the bye week.

Next: BYE





6) Baylor (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: 9

Kansas may not be back after all, but the Bears played well and hung on in the second half for a 35-23 win. Running back Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Baylor prepares for a tough matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock on the 29th.

Next: @ Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2)





7) Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)

Last week: 7

Not much going on for the Sooners during the bye week. Oklahoma takes on an Iowa State team desperate for a win in the Big 12 next in Ames.

Next: @ Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)





8) Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 5

Three straight losses for the Jayhawks drop them to eighth this week. It was fun while it lasted, Kansas. One more win gains KU bowl eligibility, but I'm not sure that will happen with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas, and Kansas State left on the schedule.

Next: BYE





9) West Virginia (3-4, 1-3)

Last week: 8 Yikes. A 48-10 loss is bad. The Mountaineers had no answers for Morton and the Red Raiders' offense and couldn't get anything going on their part. It will be extremely tough for West Virginia to make a bowl game at this point.

Next: BYE





10) Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)

Last week: 10

Maybe the bye week is just what the Cyclones needed. 0-4 in the Big 12 is not good, and Matt Campbell and Iowa State welcome Oklahoma this weekend in hopes to get their first conference win.

Next: Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)







