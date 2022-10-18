Well, week 7 is in the books. Man, I love the Big 12. Every game seems to be competitive and every team has a chance to win each week. Three out of the four games were decided by 3 points! How awesome is that? Anyway, enough talking...let's get into some rankings, shall we?

1) TCU (6-0, 3-0)

Last week: 2

A massive 43-40 overtime win over Oklahoma State for the Horned Frogs vaults them to the top of his week's rankings. There is a buzz in Fort Worth, and TCU looks the part of a formidable Big 12 title contender. Don't look now, but the Frogs are undefeated, first in the Big 12, and ranked eighth in the country. Saturday's contest against Kansas State is must-watch TV.

Next: Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)





2) Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1)

Last Week: 1 Oklahoma State lost at home in overtime but they still are one of the best teams in the conference and contenders for the title. Saturday's game at home against Texas will be a great measuring stick for what we can expect from the Cowboys for the rest of the season.

Next: Texas (5-2, 3-1)





3) Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Last week: 3 Kansas State avoided a loss during the bye week and stay third in the rankings. Good job, Wildcats. The winner in this weekend's game against TCU will take first place in the Big 12. Exciting stuff, y'all.

Next: @ TCU (6-0, 3-0)





4) Texas (5-2, 3-1)

Last week: 5

Texas picked up a solid win against Iowa State at home but really didn't look that great doing so. Ugly wins are wins, however, and Texas has won three straight after losing to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Next: @ Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1)





5) Kansas (5-2, 2-2)

Last week: 4

The Jayhawks are in a free-fall back to Earth after two straight losses. Giving up 52 points is bad, and I don't know if Kansas is going to win this weekend against Baylor either. Question marks surround Jalon Daniels' health and Kansas is trending in the wrong direction. Maybe I'm being too harsh, but Kansas is in trouble if they can't get back on track soon, with games against Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech on the horizon.

Next: @ Baylor (3-3, 1-2)





6) Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 7 The Red Raiders move up a spot with Baylor's loss despite the off week. Texas Tech's upcoming game against West Virginia will be very interesting. Who will start at quarterback? Will Tyler Shough be healthy enough to return? Next: West Virginia (3-3, 1-2)



7) Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3)

Last week: 9 Oklahoma's offense looked good against Kansas in the 52-42 win over Kansas. Defense, on the other hand, was not played at all. Don't get me wrong, a win is a win, but I'm having trouble moving the Sooners up any higher after giving up 42 points and 4 touchdowns to Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean. Regardless, Oklahoma is in the win column heading into the off-week.

Next: BYE





8) West Virginia (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 9 A great win against Baylor at home moves West Virginia up a spot. The Mountaineers' offense was rolling on all cylinders and running back Tony Mathis Jr. had a fantastic game, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: @ Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)





9) Baylor (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 6

A bad loss to West Virginia drops the Bears to 9th. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen exited the game in the third quarter after a hit to the head, and the Bears have lost two in a row with only one quality win on the season (Iowa State). Baylor will try to get back on track this weekend against Kansas.

Next: Kansas (5-2, 2-2)





10) Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)

Last week: 8 Well...that was bad. Iowa State has played an abundance of close games but can't seem to finish them off. It's very strange to be putting a Matt Campbell-led squad last, but here we are. The Cyclones aren't a bad team by any stretch and a questionable call toward the end of the game this past weekend clouded the ending. Targeting or no targeting? You be the judge.

Next: BYE









