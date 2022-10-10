Week six was a fun one! TCU remains undefeated, Oklahoma State survives at home, and Texas dismantles Oklahoma in the Red River game. Let's get into some week 7 power rankings, shall we? Last week's rankings



1) Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0)

Last Week: 1 Oklahoma State pulled out a gritty 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday to remain unbeaten on the season. Despite the scare, the Cowboys continue to look like a team poised to make a run at the Big 12 crown.

Next: @ TCU (5-0, 2-0)





2) TCU (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 4

A great win against Kansas vaults the Horned Frogs to No. 2 in this week's power rankings. Max Duggan is the real deal and wide receiver Quentin Johnston went nuclear for 206 yards and two touchdowns. This weekend's game against Oklahoma State is must-watch TV. Who will stay unbeaten?

Next: Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0)



3) Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Last week: 3 Kansas State gets the win over Iowa State in a low-scoring affair. It wasn't pretty by any means, but the Wildcats move to 5-1 and remain undefeated in the Big 12.

Next: BYE





4) Kansas (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 2 Breaking news: Kansas will not go undefeated this year. The Jayhawks lost a close one to a great TCU team and it will only get more difficult from here. Can the Jayhawks get back in the win column against Oklahoma on the road this weekend? I wouldn't pencil this one in as an easy Kansas win.

Next: @ Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3)





5) Texas (4-2, 3-1)

Last week: 7

The Longhorns are riding high after thrashing Oklahoma 49-0 in a game that was never close. Quinn Ewers looked great after returning from a collarbone injury and Texas has won two in a row since their loss on the road to Texas Tech. Next up is an Iowa State team desperate for a win.

Next: Iowa State (3-3, 0-3)





6) Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 5

Baylor also managed to avoid a loss to the bye week. The Bears take on West Virginia in Morgantown on Thursday looking to bounce back from a tough loss at home to Oklahoma State on October 1st.

Next: @ West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)





7) Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 6

The Red Raiders nearly took down No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday. Third-string quarterback Behren Morton is a budding star and Texas Tech enters the bye week at a solid spot.

Next: BYE





8) Iowa State (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 8 Iowa State continues to regress from what we have seen in previous seasons. That was bad, and the last three games have all been bad. Another tough test is up for the Cyclones, this time against Texas in Austin.

Next: @ Texas (4-2, 2-1)





9) West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 10 Well, West Virginia didn't lose to the bye week. That's good! Let's see what the Mountaineers have in them on Thursday against Baylor.

Next: Baylor (3-2, 1-1)



10) Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 9

Things have gone just about the worst-case scenario for the Sooners. That was flat-out embarrassing. Who would have thought Oklahoma would look like the worst team in the Big 12 up to this point at the beginning of the year? Granted, they were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but a 49-0 blowout in the Red River game leaves much to be desired. Oklahoma needs a win badly against the Jayhawks to save their season.

Next: Kansas (5-1, 2-1)







