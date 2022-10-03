Well, that was weird. Kansas is 5-0, Oklahoma is (maybe) bad, and TCU looks incredible. There was certainly no shortage of exciting matchups in the Big 12 on Saturday, and in one of the most competitive conferences in the country, every game seems to be fun.

Week 6 power rankings! Let's go!



1) Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 1

Oklahoma State seems like the best team in the Big 12 so far, taking down Baylor in Waco on Saturday in a 2021 Big 12 Championship game rematch. The Cowboys soared to a 23-3 lead in the third quarter and fought off a furious Bears comeback to win 36-25. Next up is an exciting matchup against Texas Tech at home.

Next: Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1)





2) Kansas (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 2

I mean, is there anything else to say at this point? The Jayhawks are undefeated at 5-0 and are ranked for the first time since 2009! For those facts alone, Kansas deserves the number 2 spot, but to be fair, they've had an incredibly favorable schedule so far. Three home victories and two road wins over sinking Houston and a bad West Virginia team don't really move me TOO much. We will really see what this team has in them this weekend against a red-hot TCU squad.

Next: TCU (4-0, 1-0)





3) Kansas State (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: 5

Kansas State is good and they undoubtedly showed that this weekend, knocking off a Texas Tech team coming off an impressive win against Texas. The Red Raiders had no answer for Adrian Martinez who rushed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries. The Wildcats are off to a hot start and will be in the running for the Big 12 crown. Next: Iowa State (3-2, 0-2)





4) TCU (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 6

TCU jumps two spots after a thrashing of Oklahoma in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Horned Frogs put up 668 yards of total offense, including 307 passing yards and 361 rushing yards. TCU looks to start 5-0 with a must-watch game against Kansas this weekend in Lawrence.

Next: @ Kansas (5-0, 2-0)



5) Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 3

A tough loss at home to Oklahoma State drops the Bears a couple of spots. Baylor doesn't quite look Big 12 championship material yet but will have a chance to grab a couple of wins after their bye week on the road against West Virginia and at home against Kansas.

Next: Bye





6) Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 4

Texas Tech had the chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter against Kansas State, but a missed field goal combined with Martinez's 171 rushing yards derailed the Red Raiders late. Next is an incredibly difficult road test in Stillwater against a contending Oklahoma state team. Let's see what McGuire's squad has in them.

Next: @ Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)



7) Texas (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: 10

The Longhorns killed a bad West Virginia team on Saturday at home, 38-20. Hudson Card looked good and Xavier Worthy had his best game of the season, catching 7 balls for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns (and one passing). Texas fans eagerly await the return of Quinn Ewers, possibly coming this weekend against Oklahoma.

Next: Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2)



8) Iowa State (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 8

Matt Campbell, that was dreadful. Iowa State probably should have won in Lawrence, but three missed field goals, including one to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, is almost impossible to overcome. Iowa State HAS to get better with Kansas State coming to town to stay afloat in the Big 12. Easier said than done.

Next: Kansas State (4-1, 2-0)





9) Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: 7 Uhhhhhhh...yeah. So that happened. That was embarrassing for Sooners fans. Oklahoma's defense looked horrid and giving up 27 points in the first quarter to TCU is very, very bad. Next is the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, and whichever team loses that one is in a very deep hole.

Next: Texas (3-2, 1-1)





10) West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 9 West Virginia is the worst team in the Big 12, right? That's a sentence I never thought I would read before the season started, but with Kansas' hot start and a couple of bad losses, the Mountaineers find themselves at 2-3 and winless in the Big 12. An embarrassing loss to Texas drops West Virginia back to the bottom. Neal Brown's seat is ultra-hot, but at least he can't lose to a bye week this weekend (I don't think).

Next: Bye





