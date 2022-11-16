A weekend of fun, action-packed, Big 12 chaos. What more could you ask for?

Baylor was embarrassed at home, West Virginia stunned the Sooners, and Texas struggled in front of a sold-out crowd in Austin. There's certainly a lot to talk about, so let's get into some power rankings, shall we?

Last Week's Rankings



1) TCU (10-0, 7-0)

Last week: 1 The Horned Frogs clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with their defensive-centered 17-10 win over Texas in Austin. TCU has a real chance at an undefeated season and a college football berth with tough games against Baylor and Iowa State left on the schedule.

Next: @ Baylor (6-4, 4-3)



2) Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)

Last week: 4

Kansas State has been somewhat of a weird team this season but a 31-3 thumping of Baylor on "blackout" night in Waco is a great win. The Wildcats control their own destiny in regard to the Big 12 title game if they can win out. We will see what they have left in the tank against West Virginia.

Next: @ West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)



3) Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3)

Last Week: 6

Spencer Sanders' return gave the Cowboys a significant boost in their 20-14 win over Iowa State last weekend. Oklahoma State still has a shot to play in Arlington but will need some help along the way to do so. Saturday's game in Norman should be a fun one.

Next: @ Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5)



4) Texas (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: 3

Uhhhhh.

The defense was fantastic, but questions about Quinn Ewers' ability to get the job done arise after a horrid offensive display at home against TCU. Texas will try to avenge its 2021 loss to the Jayhawks this Saturday. Can the Longhorns pull off the upset of the century?

Next: @ Kansas (6-4, 3-4)



5) Baylor (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: 2

Baylor was in a solid position to make the Big 12 title game before their 31-3 loss to Kansas State at home. That was undoubtedly a disappointment and the Bears have a couple of tough games against TCU and Texas to finish the year.

Next: TCU (10-0, 7-0)



6) Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 8

Tyler Shough and the Texas Tech offense looked fantastic in their 43-28 win over Kansas. The Red Raiders need just one more win to be bowl eligible for a second consecutive year and will try to achieve that feat during a coldddddd game in Ames this weekend.

Next: @ Iowa State (4-6, 1-6)



7) Kansas (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 5

Kansas has a difficult couple of games left but this season should still be considered a massive success despite its big loss in Lubbock last Saturday. The Jayhawks are bowl eligible and surprised the whole country by not sucking. Will Jalon Daniels be back this weekend against Texas?

Next: Texas (6-4, 3-4)



8) West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)

Last week: 10 Backup quarterback Garrett Greene looked phenomenal in West Virginia's surprising 23-20 upset over Oklahoma. The Mountaineers need to win out to achieve bowl eligibility and a big game against the Wildcats is on tap.

Next: Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)



9) Oklahoma (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 7

The Sooners looked very bad. Very very bad.

Bedlam is this weekend and OU needs to play better to have a shot at beating Oklahoma State. One more win is needed for bowl eligibility with a game in Lubbock against Texas Tech following this weekend's matchup against OSU.

Next: Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3)



10) Iowa State (4-6, 1-6)

Last week: 9

The Big 12 is such a weird conference this year. Iowa State doesn't feel 10th in the conference bad - and yet here we are. The Cyclones do have the Big 12's best defense, one that will be put to the test this weekend against Texas Tech in the freezing cold.

Next: Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4)





