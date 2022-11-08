That was weird.

10 weeks of Big 12 football have passed and there is no shortage of interesting storylines to recap after an exciting weekend of action. TCU avoids an upset scare, Iowa State earns its first conference win, and Kansas dominates Oklahoma State at home. Let's get into some power rankings, shall we?

Last Week's Rankings



1) TCU (9-0, 6-0)

Last week: 1 Can anyone stop TCU? Texas will give it its best shot on Saturday in an exciting matchup against the undefeated Horned Frogs.

Next: @ Texas (6-3, 4-2)



2) Baylor (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: 4

The Bears have strung together a few nice wins in a row and suddenly are near the top of the Big 12. There is definitely a path to the Big 12 Championship for Baylor, but they must beat Kansas State at home on Saturday to have a real chance.

Next: Kansas State (6-3, 4-2)



3) Texas (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: 5 A bigggggg game looms in Austin for the Longhorns against TCU. Things have gotten a lot more interesting with Texas' win over Kansas State. They have had problems with maintaining second-half leads but got the job done regardless and suddenly have a chance at the Big 12 title game. I could have put them 2nd or 4th this week, but they need to be above Kansas State after last Saturday's win and I didn't feel like putting them 2nd.

Next: TCU (9-0, 6-0)



4) Kansas State (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: 2

Kansas State had a nasty case of great-win hangover, following up a dominating 48-0 win over Oklahoma State with a 34-72 loss to Texas at home. Kansas State is still a great team and can still be in the Big 12 title race if they win out. We'll see what the Wildcats have in them on the road against Baylor.

Next: @ Baylor (6-3, 4-2)



5) Kansas (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: 8 Kansas is bowl eligible!!!!! The Jayhawks looked spectacular in a dominating performance at home against Oklahoma State. Jason Bean had an excellent performance and running back Devin Neal put Kansas on his back early, rushing for 224 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

Next: @ Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4)





6) Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3)

Last Week: 3

There is something seriously wrong with the Cowboys. Injuries are partly to blame for recent struggles, but a brutal loss to Kansas drops Oklahoma State three spots. To make matters worse, 4-5 Iowa State is currently favored by a point in next Saturday's matchup in Stillwater. Weird.

Next: Iowa State (4-5, 1-5)



7) Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4)

Last week: 6

Dillon Gabriel had a less-than-ideal performance against Baylor last weekend in the Sooners' 38-35 loss at home. Oklahoma is not as bad as initially thought by much of the country but still has some things to figure out as we get closer to the end of the season. A very winnable game against West Virginia is up next.

Next: @ West Virginia (3-6, 1-5)





8) Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: 7

Quarterback injuries continue to be the theme of the season for the Red Raiders as Benhren Morton exited the game against TCU after hurting his ankle. Some questionable calls in Fort Worth seemed to tilt the game in TCU's favor when Texas Tech had the lead and another close game goes the other way for Joey McGuire's squad. Still, a 10-point loss to the 7th-ranked team in the country in a game where you led in the second half seems to say that Texas Tech is probably better than what their record says.

Next: @ TCU (8-0, 5-0)



9) Iowa State (4-5, 1-5)

Last week: 10

Iowa State will not go winless in the Big 12. The Cyclones picked up a good win against a bad West Virginia team and can rest assured knowing they aren't last in the Big 12 now. Maybe the season can be (somewhat) saved with a couple of wins in a row here down the stretch.

Next: @ Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3)



10) West Virginia (3-6, 1-5)

Last week: 10 Well, West Virginia has to be unanimously last after a thumping against Iowa State in a battle of the bottom-dwellers in the Big 12. The Mountaineers need to win out to earn a bowl game; a tall task with Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State left on schedule.

Next: Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4)



