Nine weeks are in the books and a couple of conference contenders in the Big 12 are starting to emerge. TCU avoided an upset scare, Kansas State absolutely dominated the Cowboys, and poor Iowa State still can't seem to win their first Big 12 win. We've got a lot to talk about, so let's get right into it, shall we?

1) TCU (8-0, 5-0)

Last week: 1 TCU is creeping into the College Football Playoff conversation after a 41-31 win over West Virginia. The Horned Frogs didn't play their best game by any means, but they got the job done and stay undefeated on the year. Kendre Miller had another spectacular game, rushing for 120 yards and one touchdown, and a home matchup against the Red Raiders is up next.

Next: Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3)





2) Kansas State (6-2, 4-1)

Last week: 3 Wow. Now that was a statement win if I've ever seen one before. Kansas State obliterated the Cowboys 48-0. Yes, you read that right. Backup quarterback Will Howard didn't miss a single beat in leading the Wildcats' offensive attack, throwing for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. Deuce Vaughn continued to look like one of the best running backs in the Big 12 and Kansas State is rolling into a veryyyy interesting game against Texas.

I'm not ready to put them at #1 quite yet, but there certainly is an argument to be made.

Next: Texas (5-3, 3-2)





3) Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)

Last Week: 2 What. Just. Happened????? I don't even know where to begin. That was pure domination. Oklahoma State followed a win over Texas with a 48-0 loss to Kansas State. The Cowboys are still a good team at 6-2 but leave a lot of questions on the table going into a winnable game against Kansas in Lawrence. Let's see if they can get back on track.

Next: @ Kansas (5-3, 2-3)





4) Baylor (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 6

The Bears aren't afraid of the dark, apparently. Baylor has been a weird team of sorts this year but played well from the start against Texas Tech in a 45-17 win. Twenty-one fourth-quarter points and Richard Reese's three touchdown, 148-yard performance power Baylor to 5-3 overall.

Next: @ Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3)





5) Texas (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 5

Texas didn't lose to the bye week. That's good.

Quinn Ewers and company will need to play better to have a shot at knocking off the Wildcats in Manhattan.

Next: @ Kansas State (6-2, 4-1)





6) Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 7 I had a little more trouble debating the ranking of Oklahoma and Texas Tech, but I think I'm going with the Sooners for the 6th spot. They are a much better team with Dillon Gabriel at the helm than without, and a 27-13 win over Iowa State has to move them up at least a spot. A tough game against the Bears is up next. Next: Baylor (5-3, 3-2)



7) Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3)

Last week: 4 Patrick Mahomes' night was spoiled by a 45-17 Baylor Bears win in Lubbock. All three Texas Tech quarterbacks threw an interception and the Red Raiders never led. A highly-anticipated game against TCU in Fort Worth is next for Joey McGuire's squad.

Next: @ TCU (8-0, 5-0)





8) Kansas (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 8 Could starting quarterback Jalon Daniels be back following the bye week for a fun game against the Cowboys? Oklahoma State will have a bitter taste in its mouth from an embarrassing loss to Kansas State.

Next: Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2)



9) West Virginia (3-5, 1-4)

Last week: 9 Close, but no cigar West Virginia. The Mountaineers nearly knocked off TCU but fell short late in the fourth quarter. It's a battle of the two bottom-dwellers next weekend with West Virginia hosting Iowa State.

Next: @ Iowa State (3-5, 0-5)





10) Iowa State (3-5, 0-5)

Last week: 10 It seems like Iowa State is in every game but just can't get over the hump. 0-5 in Big 12 play is never good however you portray it, though, and the upcoming game against West Virginia will probably give us a good idea of who will finish last in the conference.

Next: West Virginia (3-5, 1-4)








