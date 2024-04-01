Wazzu transfer Josh Kelly turning heads in camp | What's Kelly's Skillset?
One of the prized transfers to Texas Tech over the winter, Washington State transfer Josh Kelly has had a strong start to spring camp for the Red Raiders.
"Everything that I thought that guy was gonna be that's what he is," head coach Joey McGuire said in his first press conference of spring camp. "He got really strong hands. He's a strong route runner loves football."
Kelly's impact continued to be felt by the head coach after the first scrimmage of the spring, turning in a strong performance in the first "game" setting for the Red Raiders.
"The offense really got going and got going because we started getting the ball to Josh Kelly," McGuire said after the scrimmage on Friday night. "He made some amazing plays, and more than just catches, he made some routine catches but he made some really great moves in space and he got us going."
Kelly brings an established track record into Lubbock, being a sixth year senior who is now at his third school. Kelly has 148 catches for 2,228 yards in his career and is coming off the 61 reception for 923 yard season with the Cougars last year.
