After much speculation on who Texas Tech would add to its wide receiver room next, the Red Raiders have found another weapon in Washington State WR Josh Kelly . One of the more sought after prospects in the transfer portal, Kelly was a four-star prospect on Rivals.com’s Transfer Tracker rankings , and ranked the No. 35 transfer prospect in the portal. Kelly joins Florida transfer WR Caleb Douglas as the Red Raiders' newest pass-catchers from the portal.

After one season in Pullman, Kelly will be a sixth-year senior at this third school when he arrives in Lubbock. Kelly saw a career resurgence in 2023 catching passes from Cam Ward, totalling 61 receptions for 923 yards. Kelly found the endzone eight times through the air, good enough for an eighth-best finish in the Pac-12 for receiving touchdowns.

Kelly also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in yards/catch (15.13), and his season reception yards total ranked top 10 in the Pac, as well. Kelly eclipsed 100 yards receiving in four games this season, in each of the Cougars’ last three games and a breakout 159 yard performance against Oregon State in week four.

Three of Kelly’s touchdowns came against the Beavers, where he displayed his athleticism and true pass-catching prowess. In the Apple Cup, Kelly battled for eight receptions, 106 yards and another impressive touchdown catch to add to his tally.