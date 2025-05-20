What's next for Darrion Williams?

Darrion Williams (Photo by Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

Advertisement

It was announced that Darrion Williams is withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft, per Jon Rothstein. Williams was named All-Big 12 First Team, averaging 15.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 3.6 apg. According to the Field of 68, the front runners to land Williams are Kansas and NC State.

Williams decided to go through the draft process and was invited to the NBA Combine. He didn't produce the best numbers there, especially in the 5-on-5 scrimmages. In the NBA's latest mock draft, Williams was projected to be drafted 52nd overall by the Phoenix Suns. With a projected low draft number, especially not being in the first round, it seemed not to be where Williams was expecting, and he decided to return to college.

The big question now is where he will transfer to or whether he will decide to come back to Texas Tech. Williams said in an interview that Tech was still an option for him, but he is not sure if he is still an option for Tech. We know what it means if he goes to Kansas, having to play against him during Big 12 play. If not to Kansas, then it's NC State with first-year head coach Will Wade coming from McNeese, who seems to be the team most likely to land Memphis transfer P.J. Haggerty. Will Williams become a new in-conference rival?