Grant McCasland Gets Extension. How Long Will He Be In Lubbock?

(Photo by Steven Leija)

Texas Tech announced today they have reached an extension with head men's basketball coach Grant McCasland that reportedly will make him one of the highest paid college basketball coaches in the country. He had previously signed an extension last year that took his contract through the 2029-2030 season, this new contract now runs through the 2030-31 season. “Coach McCasland immediately built upon our men’s basketball program’s established success and continues working to raise and deliver on high expectations,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We look forward to an exciting future for Texas Tech basketball under Coach McCasland's leadership."

McCasland has a 51-20 record across two seasons as the Tech head coach, making the NCAA Tournament in both years. This past season he led the Red Raiders to the third Elite 8 in program history, finishing with a 28-9 overall record and No. 8 finish in the AP Top 25 poll. He was named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Watch List and will continue to grow his worldwide notoriety in basketball this summer as an assistant coach for the USA U19 National Team at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, from June 28 to July 6.

Along with his staff, McCasland wasted little time this offseason reworking the roster for next season locking in key returners including Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin as well as promising freshman Christian Anderson. They also added top talent in the portal with LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro), Josiah Moseley (Villanova) and Luke Bamgboye (VCU.)