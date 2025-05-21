QB Stephen Cannon locked in with TTU, looking to recruit future teammates

Benedictine Military School (GA) quarterback Stephen Cannon is barely over a month removed from his commitment to Texas Tech, but he's already a Red Raider through and through.

Since his announcement, which occurred on April 8th, 2025, Cannon has been a huge presence on social media, often replying to other prospects' posts in an attempt to get them interested in Texas Tech.

Cannon's official visit to Lubbock is also coming up, set for the weekend of June 6-8.

With Texas Tech coaches Mack Leftwich and Garret McGuire headed out East this week, they stopped by Cannon's high school for a spring practice and later in the day his home for an in-home visit with the future Red Raider field general and his family.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Cannon to learn more about the in-home visit and find out what Cannon is looking forward to seeing on his official visit next month.

What you need to know...

... Cannon chose Texas Tech over 25 other offers, including Power 4 offers from Georgia Tech, UCF, Virginia and Wake Forest

... As a junior Cannon - who missed five games - went 87/149 (58.4%) for 1352 yards, 11 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He also added 42 carries for 147 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

... This spring, Cannon helped the Benedictine Military School track program win Georgia AAAA State Championships in the 4x200 meters and 4x100 meters

... Texas Tech offered Cannon's HS teammate, 2027 running back Stanley Smart Jr earlier this week

In-home visit with Mack Leftwich and Garret McGuire: "It meant a lot, just because it's a long way from where they're at. It was more of like a no pressure involved, it's not like a school trying to get me to commit or do anything. They were just coming to hang out. We're in spring ball right now and they watched our spring practice the same day, and then after they came to our house. So it was really just a laid back, just hanging out type of visit.

Those two dudes are awesome. I've gotten really close to both of them, especially Coach Leftwich with him being my position coach. Our conversations now are more like, let's get this kid, let's go after this kid, like, kind of recruiting other people for our class. So I'm just trying to help as much as I can with that. We got a lot of guys we're going after."