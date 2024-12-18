UNC transfer OT Howard Sampson comes home to Texas Tech

Make it three offensive line commits for Texas Tech as North Carolina transfer OT Howard Sampson gave his pledge to the Red Raiders.
Hailing originally from Humble, Sampson returns to the Lone Star State after a single year excursion out at Chapel Hill.
Sampson chose the Red Raiders over Missouri, where he visited before taking an OV in West Texas.
Sampson will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending one season as a Tar Heel and his first two years down in Denton for North Texas.
Sampson was targeted by the Red Raiders’ coaching staff in last winter’s portal cycle before he eventually signed with North Carolina.
After only appearing in four games his redshirt freshman season with the Mean Green, Sampson sought out for a new home and found it on the east coast.
Sampson saw a significant uptick in his playing time, starting in all 12 games for the Tar Heels and logging over 800 snaps. For context, he had only logged 87 snaps in his two years in Denton.
His best performance of the season came in week three (3) against North Carolina Central, where Sampson posted an overall PFF grade of 87.1 Sampson showed consistency in his pass blocking abilities, consistently grading out in the high-70s or low-80s in that regard.
At a monstrous 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, Sampson is built like the prototypical left tackle, a position he occupied all season guarding the blindside of UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell after the week one injury to Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson.
Sampson also played a significant role in helping running back Omarion Hampton become one of the most prolific rushers in college football this season. Hampton rushed for over 1,600 yards, placing him only second behind Heisman-hopeful Ashton Jeanty.
Having already added highly-coveted Illinois State transfer Hunter Zambrano and Miami (OH) OT Will Jados, Tech is poised to have found its potential starting tackle tandem heading into a critical 2025 season and have certainly beefed up in the trenches.
