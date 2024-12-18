UNC transfer OT Howard Sampson comes home to Texas Tech

Make it three offensive line commits for Texas Tech as North Carolina transfer OT Howard Sampson gave his pledge to the Red Raiders.

Hailing originally from Humble, Sampson returns to the Lone Star State after a single year excursion out at Chapel Hill.

Sampson chose the Red Raiders over Missouri, where he visited before taking an OV in West Texas.

Sampson will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending one season as a Tar Heel and his first two years down in Denton for North Texas.

Sampson was targeted by the Red Raiders’ coaching staff in last winter’s portal cycle before he eventually signed with North Carolina.

After only appearing in four games his redshirt freshman season with the Mean Green, Sampson sought out for a new home and found it on the east coast.

Sampson saw a significant uptick in his playing time, starting in all 12 games for the Tar Heels and logging over 800 snaps. For context, he had only logged 87 snaps in his two years in Denton.

His best performance of the season came in week three (3) against North Carolina Central, where Sampson posted an overall PFF grade of 87.1 Sampson showed consistency in his pass blocking abilities, consistently grading out in the high-70s or low-80s in that regard.