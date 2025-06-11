OL Tripp Skewes has great experience on Texas Tech OV

Englewood (CO) Kent Denver offensive lineman Tripp Skewes is down a couple official visits, with three more to go.

After taking in North Carolina the weekend of May 30-June 1, Skewes headed out to West Texas this past weekend to experience Lubbock, TX and Texas Tech.

The visit was his second of five (5) scheduled, with other trips coming up to Vanderbilt, Colorado and Kansas State. Expect that group of five along with other programs such as Arizona, Purdue and Oklahoma State to be in the mix to land Skewes' commitment when the time comes.

Following his official visit to Texas Tech, RedRaiderSports spoke with the 6-foot-6, 300 pound tackle prospect to recap his visit, learn more about his interest in Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

... Skewes holds 20 offers to date. Some of his most recent offers have come from the likes of Utah, Washington State and Colorado.

... Skewes has scheduled the following official visits:

Vanderbilt June 13-June 15

Colorado June 16-June 18

Kansas State June 20-June 22

... As a junior Skewes helped the Kent Denver Sun Devils to a 5-4 record

.. As a freshman, Skewes competed for Kent Denver's track & field program setting personal records in the Shot Put (41' 3") and Discus (81' 8"). It does not appear he's participated in track & field since the 9th grade per his athletic.net profile

... The only recruit in Rivals database history out of Colorado to sign with Texas Tech was offensive lineman Kaden Weatherby as part of the 2022 class

Official visit in Lubbock: "First day, we got in late because our flight was delayed because of that rain storm. So we got in late, they got us Whataburger which was pretty nice. The hotel was very nice. I had a view of the stadium and practice fields and facilities all from my window, so it was pretty sweet see that. Then the first day they picked us up in the Slingshot cars, which are those three wheel cars, and coach Clay McGuire was the one that drove me to the facilities and that was pretty sweet. Got to know him a lot over the weekend. Hung out with him and then coach Joey McGuire, too, hung out with him a lot. So I got to know those coaches really well. I love the coaching staff a lot."