OL Tripp Skewes has great experience on Texas Tech OV

Englewood (CO) Kent Denver offensive lineman Tripp Skewes is down a couple official visits, with three more to go.
After taking in North Carolina the weekend of May 30-June 1, Skewes headed out to West Texas this past weekend to experience Lubbock, TX and Texas Tech.
The visit was his second of five (5) scheduled, with other trips coming up to Vanderbilt, Colorado and Kansas State. Expect that group of five along with other programs such as Arizona, Purdue and Oklahoma State to be in the mix to land Skewes' commitment when the time comes.
Following his official visit to Texas Tech, RedRaiderSports spoke with the 6-foot-6, 300 pound tackle prospect to recap his visit, learn more about his interest in Texas Tech and more.
What you need to know...
... Skewes holds 20 offers to date. Some of his most recent offers have come from the likes of Utah, Washington State and Colorado.
... Skewes has scheduled the following official visits:
Vanderbilt June 13-June 15
Colorado June 16-June 18
Kansas State June 20-June 22
... As a junior Skewes helped the Kent Denver Sun Devils to a 5-4 record
.. As a freshman, Skewes competed for Kent Denver's track & field program setting personal records in the Shot Put (41' 3") and Discus (81' 8"). It does not appear he's participated in track & field since the 9th grade per his athletic.net profile
... The only recruit in Rivals database history out of Colorado to sign with Texas Tech was offensive lineman Kaden Weatherby as part of the 2022 class
Official visit in Lubbock: "First day, we got in late because our flight was delayed because of that rain storm. So we got in late, they got us Whataburger which was pretty nice. The hotel was very nice. I had a view of the stadium and practice fields and facilities all from my window, so it was pretty sweet see that. Then the first day they picked us up in the Slingshot cars, which are those three wheel cars, and coach Clay McGuire was the one that drove me to the facilities and that was pretty sweet. Got to know him a lot over the weekend. Hung out with him and then coach Joey McGuire, too, hung out with him a lot. So I got to know those coaches really well. I love the coaching staff a lot."
Connecting with head coach Joey McGuire: "Oh, it was awesome. He's a really energetic guy, and he had the same energy every single time I saw him. It was awesome. I heard he had a late night the last night too, and he showed up in the morning ready to go. I was surprised. I was really impressed. He's awesome."
Hanging out with other recruits on visit: Skewes was one of 13 recruits in Lubbock on official visits over the weekend, and he got close with the other offensive lineman in town in JJ Mays and Jacob Crow.
"They were awesome. They wanted me to commit. We went to a pool party at coach (Joey) McGuire's house, and I got to know them all really well there. So yeah me, Jacob and JJ hung out a lot together the last night after that, so I got to know them pretty well. They're all really cool dudes."
Player host: "My player host was Holton Hendrix, so it was cool knowing him because he's been a Tech fan his entire life. He told me about the area, because he's from there, so he's great. I like the players. The players are real nice."
Tech towards the top of his list following the OV? "Yes sir, definitely. I mean, the coaching staff is unbelievable, and the thing that really blew my mind was the strength program. My first morning, when we got there, we went to go watch the lineman lift and then we went and watched them do a walkthrough in their walkthrough room. So I was surprised about each rack has their own rack coach. So it's like four guys get their own coach. So you get up and close, like personal training and stuff. So that's great."
North Carolina OV: "North Carolina was awesome. The campus is beautiful plus it's like everyone there was on the Patriot staff with Coach (Bill) Belichick, so they know what it takes to get to the next level. They know how to develop.
I actually talked to coach (Will) Friend today in the Lubbock airport waiting to get on my flight to Austin. So staying in contact with them. They're great."
Upcoming visits: Up next for Skewes are trips to Vanderbilt, Colorado and Kansas State.
"I wanted to take as many visits as I can. Just to see what's out there, just to get a sense."
Commitment timeline and getting closer to finding the right fit: When RedRaiderSports previously interviewed Skewes, he mentioned wanting to be committed sooner than later but it had to be the right fit.
Following visits to North Carolina and Texas Tech, could he see himself getting closer to finding the right fit?
"Yes sir, I could because they both did a great job."
