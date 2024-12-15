Tech adds coveted transfer tackle Will Jados

Texas Tech has arguably had as good of a transfer cycle as any other program so far and the good news continued on Sunday evening with the commitment of Miami (OH) offensive tackle Will Jados.

Jados is the second RedHawk to commit to Texas Tech in the last couple days, joining wide receiver Reggie Virgil. The two will now stay teammates in Lubbock, TX.

Jados entered the transfer portal on December 10th and quickly picked up offers from Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UTEP, Wake Forest and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders and offensive line coach Clay McGuire made him a top priority right away and were able to land his commitment following his weekend visit.