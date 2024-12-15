Tech adds coveted transfer tackle Will Jados

Texas Tech has arguably had as good of a transfer cycle as any other program so far and the good news continued on Sunday evening with the commitment of Miami (OH) offensive tackle Will Jados.
Jados is the second RedHawk to commit to Texas Tech in the last couple days, joining wide receiver Reggie Virgil. The two will now stay teammates in Lubbock, TX.
Jados entered the transfer portal on December 10th and quickly picked up offers from Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UTEP, Wake Forest and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders and offensive line coach Clay McGuire made him a top priority right away and were able to land his commitment following his weekend visit.
Jados bring a wealth of experience to Texas Tech's offensive line room. The 6-foot-8, 307 pound offensive tackle has started 38 career games and appeared in 40 games total. He has played a whopping 2,222 offensive snaps per PFF.
His best season came in 2023, when as a sophomore he recorded a PFF season grade of 66.5 and was named Second Team All-MAC.
Jados will arrive at Texas Tech with one season of eligibility remaining.
Jados is the second offensive line addition via this portal cycle for the Red Raiders, joining Hunter Zambrano out of Illinois State. It's expected that Texas Tech will continue looking to add at least one more offensive lineman to the group.
