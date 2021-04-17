RedRaiderSports - Trinity Christian's Ethan Duncan chooses to stay home, commits to TTU

"My best quality would be my ball handling and my shooting ability. I'm smart with the ball and I make good decisions. I'm a confident player. Someone I look up to as far as their game is Trae Young. I think he's an undersized guard but he's someone who can really shoot the ball from deep and he's a great decision maker and a great facilitator for his team. I think that's kinda my comparison. I'm a good athlete too, a little underrated in that aspect. I'm really excited about what my role could be at Texas Tech."

As a senior Duncan averaged 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two-and-a-half steals per game. For his efforts he was named the TAPPS District 1-4A MVP.

So yeah when I found out Beard was leaving I was bummed out a little bit but I knew I had a good relationship with those guys and I was excited for the possibility of me playing at Tech and eventually that's what I felt the most peace about and felt the most at home."

"When everything went down with coach Beard leaving, obviously coach Adams was promoted to head coach and that eventually led to me just talking to him more. I had a good relationship with him and coach (Sean) Sutton to begin with, so I was really excited when I heard coach Adams was getting the job and coach Sutton was staying. I was really excited and pumped about that.

One of the top players in West Texas is staying at home. Trinity Christian's Ethan Duncan committed to Texas Tech on Friday, choosing the Red Raiders over the rival Texas Longhorns. Duncan says it was his relationship with new Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams that ended up being the deciding factor.

Several former Red Raiders reached out yesterday to congratulate Duncan on his commitment, including former star guard Matt Mooney, who he has developed a good relationship with.

"I was able to build a relationship with Mooney and a few other guys on the team because whenever he was at Tech, I was able to workout with him. In the summer he'd reach out to me and mentor me and be able to do those things, that's why I always admired those guys and the great run that they had.

Just seeing them around and always being out there, it was a good opportunity to know those guys. That relationship carried over and it was super exciting to see that they noticed my commitment."

Duncan is excited to join his future teammates in the Scarlet and Black and has already started talking to several guys on the team.

"I've talked to Clarence (Nadolny), I've worked out with him some. (Chibuzo) Agbo, I've talked to him. I've gotten to meet and talked to Kevin McCullar and I've connected with KJ Allen a little bit, just via social media. Those guys have been very welcoming and I'm excited for those guys to be my teammates. I'm really looking forward to that opportunity because those are some great guys on and off the court."

Duncan says he's not sure on his exact move-in date as of yet, but that's it'll likely be sometime in June. He also plans to help out with summer camps and could also potentially start some classes in the summer.

A Red Raider fan through and through, Duncan is excited to begin his journey and play for the fans in Lubbock, TX.

"First off just glory to God. Everything that I've done, just with my high school career and the opportunity to play in college is just a blessing from Him. The uncertainty that COVID brought has really allowed me to deepen my faith and trust in Him and I've been able to grow as an individual.

As far as basketball I'm really excited. Tech is getting a hard worker and someone who is loyal and devoted to making this team a successful program and doing my part, whatever that looks like. I'm excited to become a part of the Red Raider family and I'm looking forward to it."