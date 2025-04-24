Tech adds length, shot blocking in VCU transfer Luke Bamgboye

Texas Tech has landed a much needed piece out of the transfer portal to its 2025/2026 men's basketball roster.

VCU transfer center Luke Bamgboye, one of the best shot blockers in the country, has announced his commitment to Texas Tech following a midweek visit to Lubbock.

His other top contender was thought to be Grand Canyon.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, Bamgboye arrives in Lubbock after a true freshman season in which he averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in just 16.8 minutes for the Rams. He shot 59.8% from the field, 0% from three (one attempt) and 48.6% from the free throw line.

A native of London, United Kingdom, Bamgboye flourished down the stretch of the 2024/25 season which included a game vs Davidson on February 28th in which he set a career high of 17 points (7-of-8 field goals).

In the NCAA Tournament against Big 12 foe BYU, Bamgboye played 26 minutes and scored 6 points to go along with 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

Overall Bamgboye played in 35 games a freshman, and recorded two or more blocks in 18 of those games.

Bamgboye arrives in Lubbock with three seasons of eligibility remaining, and he joins a Texas Tech roster that includes returnees JT Toppin, Christian Anderson, Leon Horner, Marial Akuentok and Jazz Henderson Jr, as well as fellow new additions Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Donovan Atwell (UNC-Greensboro), Josiah Moseley (Villanova) and Nolan Groves.