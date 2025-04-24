Maddox Quiller is locked in with Texas Tech

Recruiting is one part getting undecided prospects to jump aboard and one part getting those that have hopped on the ship to stay committed. Texas Tech made sure to hit the latter, bringing in Pflugerville (TX) Hendrickson safety pledge Maddox Quiller for a visit over the weekend. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Quiller following his latest trip to Lubbock.

What you need to know...

... Quiller committed to the Red Raiders in February, several weeks after attending Tech's Junior Day event in mid-January.

... Quiller has scheduled his official visit to Texas Tech for June 6-8.

... Per his Twitter, Quiller recorded 54 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles in 2024. He also chipped in offensively with 320 all-purpose yards, 1 receiving touchdown and 1 passing touchdown.

... Quiller had previously been in Lubbock for the Red Raiders' win over Arizona State and loss to Colorado in the 2024 season. He also attended a Tech summer camp last summer, which helped him earn an offer from general manager James Blanchard.