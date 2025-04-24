Mihyia Davis Hits First Cycle In Program History, First Big 12 Title Next?

Texas Tech's Mihyia Davis up to bat versus UT-Arlington on April 23, 2025 (Photo by Shelby Hilliard)

"I'm going to make the prediction that Mihyia Davis will be the best centerfielder in college softball and I believe that with all my heart." Those were the words Gerry Glasco used to describe Davis during an interview I had with him near eight months ago shortly after being named the Texas Tech softball coach. You could tell he meant it too. This wasn't just coach speak, he had seen her develop before his eyes at Louisiana and he knew what Tech fans would soon come to know - Mihyia Davis is special. Pundits can argue with walls over who is or isn't the best all-encompassing lead-off hitter and/or centerfielder in the game. What cannot be argued though is Davis is now alone in the Texas Tech record books after completing the first cycle in program history, needing only four innings and four at-bats to get it done in Tech's 12-3 run-rule victory over UT-Arlington on Wednesday.

Nationally Davis had already made a name for herself for her speed, winning the Golden Shoe award as a freshman when she led the country with 52 stolen bases. She was also no stranger to Sports Center Top 10 Plays, something Tech fans saw from the jump in game one of the season when Davis robbed a home run and quite literally ran through the outfield wall in the process.

What people had not yet seen from her however was home run power. Davis entered the season with only one career collegiate home run, a product of being one of the best slap hitters in the country as she terrorized the Sun Belt Conference for two seasons hitting over .400 between those two years. If it ain't broke, why fix it right? With her average dipping below that mark this season, Glasco decided to do something he has long felt Davis was capable of and lean into allowing her to sit back and hit more. "I think what we are seeing is slap hitting is a bit harder in the Big 12," explained Glasco. "I felt like we weren't getting out of her what we could get out of her. So I said 'Mihyia let's go we're going to hit.' She's an enormously talented athlete....she took to it really quick." As it stands today, Davis has quadrupled her career home run total reaching four home runs this season - all coming in Big 12 play - and her batting average is now up to .385 as well to go along with seven doubles and six triples. She can slap hit, she can hit for power - Mihyia Davis can simply hit. And yes if you were wondering, Glasco hasn't backed off his feelings on where she ranks amongst her peers either. "I've said all year she is probably the best centerfielder, lead off hitter in the country and I still believe that."

Big 12 Title Chase

Texas Tech is now ranked No. 12 in the nation with a 37-10 overall record and 16-2 mark in conference play headed into their weekend series with Arizona State beginning Friday. The math is simple: - One win earns a guaranteed share of the regular season Big 12 Championship title. - Two wins claims an outright regular season Big 12 Championship Can they add another 'program first' to their resume? Be there yourself and find out this weekend as this team looks to win the first Big 12 Championship in Red Raider softball history. And make no mistake, they want to get this done in Lubbock if they can so be there to help them do it. “We want to get this thing done and win it here while we're at home,” Glasco said. “We want our fans to be a part of it...We want our fans to get to see it.” Fans can find tickets here.