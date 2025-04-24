NJCAA All-American Julie Nekolná Signs With Lady Raiders

The Czech Republic native made the choice to move to the United States for her senior year of high school as an exchange student to futher her basketball career. She ended up on one of the historically worst high school basketball teams in Alabama and helped them to their best season in school history averaging 21.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game on her way to 5A All-State honors in the state of Alabama.

This winning followed her to the NJCAA level when she helped Shelton State make it all the way to the NJCAA Division I National Championship game this past season where they lost to Northwest Florida State. In addition to earning All-American honors in 2025, Nekolná was the Player of the Year in the ACCC (Alabama Community College Conference.)

"Julie is a winner! This past season she helped lead her Shelton State team to the NJCAA National Championship Game," Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich said. "Her basketball IQ is off the charts and is a mismatch problem at the forward position. She provides us another rebounder and efficient finisher at rim. Julie is a special person and we can't way to share her story with Lady Raider Nation!"