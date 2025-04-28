Top portal WR target Roy Alexander talks Texas Tech, commitment timeline

Already signing one of the best transfer portal classes so far, Texas Tech is looking to add to it and one target at the top of the list is Incarnate Word wide receiver Roy Alexander.

Alexander officially got in the transfer portal on April 24th and quickly set up a visit to Lubbock.

Though their time at Incarnate Word didn't overlap, Texas Tech has some ties to the program as new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich used to coach at Incarnate Word and assistant QB’s coach Lindsey Scott Jr. played there.

Following his visit to West Texas, RedRaiderSports caught up with Alexander for a Q&A.

What you need to know...

... Alexander had a monster 2024, making 100 catches for 1,108 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also added 62 rushing yards and two more rushing scores.

... Following the 2024 season, Alexander was named to the Southland Conference second team.

... He started his career at UAlbany where he played the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons before heading to IWU last year.